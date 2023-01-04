Taiwan Contact Lenses Market (2023 to 2028) - Featuring CooperVision Taiwan, Johnson & Johnson Taiwan, Bausch & Lomb Taiwan, Novartis and Ginko International

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Contact Lenses Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Taiwan contact lenses market is projected to register growth at CAGRs of 11.80% by revenue and 8.02% by volume over the forecast period 2023-2028.



Following a small recovery in 2022, the sales of contact lenses are expected to see significant growth and a return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 as consumer behaviors normalize.

Taiwanese people are gradually resuming outdoor activities such as sports, allowing contact lenses to regain popularity due to their aesthetics and practicality. Also, the relaxation of travel regulations will also benefit these products' prospects, as consumers begin to opt for contact lenses while on vacation.



While Taiwan still prohibits online contact lens sales, consumers can order online for in-store pickup or order in a physical store and have the product delivered to their homes.

Also, e-commerce is expected to play a larger role by introducing new products, particularly cosmetic lenses, because the channel has a broad reach and can help showcase new colors and styles. Thus, the boom in the e-commerce sector will result in higher sales and drive market growth.



Competitive Outlook

The prominent players in the Taiwanese contact lenses market are CooperVision Taiwan Co Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Taiwan Ltd, Bausch & Lomb Taiwan Ltd, Novartis (Taiwan) Ltd, and Ginko International Co Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Taiwan Contact Lenses Market - Summary

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Size & Forecasts

1.3. Market Driving Aspects

1.4. Market Restraining Aspects

1.5. Key Players



2. Taiwan Contact Lenses Market Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Taiwan Contact Lenses Market

2.2. Market Share Analysis

2.3. Brand Share Analysis

2.4. PESTLE Analysis

2.5. Value Chain Analysis



3. Taiwan Contact Lenses Market - by Category (In $ Million & in Thousand Units)

3.1 Daily Disposable Lenses (Dd)

3.1.1. Daily Disposable Lenses (Dd) Market - by Material

3.1.1.1. Hydrogel

3.1.1.2. Silicone Hydrogel

3.1.2. Daily Disposable Lenses (Dd) Market - by Condition

3.1.2.1. Multifocal

3.1.2.2. Spherical

3.1.2.3. Toric

3.2. Frequent Replacement Lenses (Frp)

3.2.1. Frequent Replacement Lenses (Frp) Market - by Material

3.2.1.1. Hydrogel

3.2.1.2. Silicone Hydrogel

3.2.2. Frequent Replacement Lenses (Frp) Market - by Condition

3.2.2.1. Multifocal

3.2.2.2. Spherical

3.2.2.3. Toric

3.3. Conventional Lenses



4. Taiwan Contact Lenses Market - by Type (In $ Million)

4.1. Clear

4.2. Cosmetic - Circle

4.3. Cosmetic - Non-Circle



5. Taiwan Contact Lenses Market - by Distribution Channel (In $ Million)

5.1. Retail Channels

5.2. E-Commerce



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Johnson & Johnson Taiwan Ltd

6.1.1. Overview

6.1.2. Product Portfolio

6.2. Ginko International Co Ltd

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Product Portfolio

6.3. Coopervision Taiwan Co Ltd

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Product Portfolio

6.4. Bausch & Lomb Taiwan Ltd

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Product Portfolio

6.5. Novartis (Taiwan) Ltd

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Product Portfolio



7. Research Methodology & Scope

