Taiwan Data Center Market Investment & Growth Opportunities Report 2021: Market will Witness Investments of $4.47 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 23.60%

Taiwan data center market size will witness investments of USD 4.47 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.60% during 2021-2026

This report analyzes the Taiwan data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Taiwan is one of the major connectivity hubs in secondary APAC markets. The country is connected to data center markets in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia via 14 submarine cables The data center market includes around 35 unique third-party data center service providers operating around more than 8 facilities. The country is currently witnessing investments in 4 facilities, which is expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years.

TAIWAN DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key IT infrastructure providers are Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, etc. Taiwan cloud data center market services have gained importance after COVID-19. Some companies providing cloud colocation services are Netapp, Mitac Holdings, Hitachi Vantara, Dell Technologies, etc. Modular design and construction of data centers are increasingly adopted in Taiwan to increase scalability and reduce construction costs for operators.

Taiwan is one of the major connectivity hubs in secondary APAC markets. Over USD 1 billion will be invested in data center development across Taiwan during 2021-2026.

is one of the major connectivity hubs in secondary APAC markets. Over will be invested in data center development across during 2021-2026. In Taiwan , Taipei city and New Taipei city are favorable locations for the development of data center facilities, as they are the most connected locations and the economic hubs in Taiwan . Locations such as Taichung city and Kaohsiung city are upcoming data center hubs that expect to grow during the forecast period

In May 2021 , a telecom operator, Chief Telecom, announced its plans to build a fourth data center facility (LY2) in Taipei , which is expected to be operational by 2023.

, a telecom operator, Chief Telecom, announced its plans to build a fourth data center facility (LY2) in , which is expected to be operational by 2023. Hyperscale operators in Taiwan are developing their own data centers and collocating their workloads with local colocation operators. For instance, Microsoft is building its own data center in the country, which is expected to be operational by 2022.

TAIWAN DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Key Investors

Chunghwa Telecom

Chief Telecom

Far EasTone Telecommunications

Taiwan Mobile (TWM)

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

MiTAC Holdings

Pure Storage

Lenovo

NetApp

Quanta Cloud Technology

Super Micro Computer

Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Market Contractors & Sub Contractors

AECOM

M+W Group (Exyte)

Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)

MAA Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

ATEN

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC-Power Protection

Mitsubishi Electric

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv Group

