Taiwan Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023: A $3.21 Billion market by 2028 - Telecom Giants and New Investors Fuel Taiwan's Data Center Competitiveness

27 Jul, 2023, 06:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Taiwan data center market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to surge from $1.42 billion in 2022 to $3.21 billion by 2028, at a substantial CAGR of 14.57%.

This comprehensive report delves into the dynamic landscape of the Taiwan data center industry, offering detailed analyses of existing and upcoming facilities, as well as investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The market sizing and investment estimation for various segments further enrich the analysis.

As one of the emerging markets in the APAC region, Taiwan benefits from its strategic proximity to mainland China, robust submarine cable connectivity, accelerating digitalization growth, adoption of advanced technologies, and the establishment of industrial parks. Moreover, the government's emphasis on adopting sustainable energy sources to combat emissions and meet the country's rising power demand further propels the industry forward.

Dominated by local telecom operators like Chunghwa Telecom and Chief Telecom, the market also attracts new investors such as Vantage Data Centers, Empyrion DC, and SC Zeus Data Centers, adding to the market's competitiveness in terms of colocation space supply.

With global cloud service providers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure investing to expand their presence in the country, the Taiwan data center market is poised for an exciting phase of growth and increased opportunities in the near future

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Taiwan colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Taiwan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Taiwan data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Taiwan
  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 7
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4
  • Coverage: 6+ Cities
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in Taiwan
  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
  • Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market
  • Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • The Taiwan market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • MiTAC Holdings
  • Pure Storage
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Quanta Cloud Technology
  • Super Micro Computer
  • Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AECOM
  • CTCI
  • Data Knit
  • DLB Associates
  • MAA Group
  • M+W Group (Exyte)
  • Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Airedale
  • Alfa Laval
  • ATEN
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • EAE
  • Eaton
  • Green Revolution Cooling
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Rittal
  • Schneider Electric
  • Socomec
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • TECO Electric & Machinery
  • Trane
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Acer e-Enabling Data Center
  • Chief Telecom
  • Chunghwa Telecom
  • Far EasTone Telecommunications
  • NTT Communications
  • Taiwan Mobile

New Entrants

  • Empyrion DC
  • SC Zeus Data Centers
  • Vantage Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
  • Taipei
  • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Building & Engineering Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr7t1h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

