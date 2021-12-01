Taiwan Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 4.47 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Dec 01, 2021, 14:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23.60% during the period 2020−2026. Taiwan data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 11 existing data centers and 1 upcoming facilities spread across 4 cities including Taipei and other cities.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The Taiwan data center market is a rapidly growing one, with its strategic location, increased digital initiatives by the government, and Hong Kong losing luster owing to China implementing the new National Security Law in the city all contributing to Taiwan's growth.
- Within Taiwan, Taipei is the major data center hub, with 11 third-party data centers contributing to over 85% of the existing power capacity in the country. Other cities such as Taichung, Tainan, and Taoyuan have also received data center investments.
- NTT Communications, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecommunications, Chunghwa Telecom, eASPNet, and AnsonNet are some of the prominent colocation providers in Taiwan. The market is led by local operators, with increased investments and activity expected by global operators during the forecast period.
- In 2018, the Executive Yuan introduced the "5+2" innovative industries program to drive industrial growth in the country and include projects such under intelligent machinery and IoT (Asia Silicon Valley), among others leading to further demand for data centers to store and process data generated.
- Neihu Technology Park, Nangang Software Park, Southern Taiwan Science Park, Hsinchu Science Park, and Yunlin technology-based industrial park are major science & technology parks that can provide tax incentives for data center development and other technology, including Cloud, AI, and IoT.
- The Taiwan government aims to decrease the production of nuclear power generation by 2025. In 2009, the government passed the Renewable Energy Development Act and set a target to generate 20% electricity generation from renewable sources by 2025.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Taiwan
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 11
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1
- Coverage: 4 cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Taiwan
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants – List of 15 IT infrastructure providers, 4 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 4 data center investors
Taiwan Data Center Market – Segmentation
- eASPNet provides cloud computing and value-added applications in Taiwan. It has provided cloud computing services for VMware, Taiwan Mobile, and Shan-Loong Transportation. Chunghwa Telecom has signed a joint agreement with Quanta Computer to develop cloud computing software, services, and hardware products in Taiwan.
- Diesel generators are commonly adopted generators in Taiwan because of their configuration to support higher power capacity during outages. The data center in Taiwan are likely to witness high demand for data centers with multiple modules, having a total capacity of up to 2 MW and N+N or 2N redundant configurations.
- The 42U rack cabinets are likely to dominate the Taiwan market during the forecast period. The 45U-47U rack cabinets will also witness higher adoption. OCP-based racks are also expected to gain adoption in the future.
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Segments
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Taiwan Data Center Market – Dynamics
In January 2020, telecom service providers Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecommunications, Taiwan Star Telecom, and Asia Pacific Telecom participated in the 5G spectrum auction, with the Taiwan telecom regulator National Communications Commission (NCC) receiving a total bid amount of around USD 4.6 billion. In June 2020, Chunghwa Telecom was the first telecom operator to receive a license from the National Communications Commission (NCC) to deploy 5G commercial services based on the non-standalone (NSA) 5G architecture. It aims to deploy around 10,000 5G base stations across Taiwan by the end of 2021. In July 2020, Taiwan Mobile launched 5G commercial services, covering 50% of its population under the services as of 2021. The company provides around 80% 5G coverage in six special municipalities, with 5G internet traffic covering approximately 70% across the country. By the end of 2021, the 5G penetration rate is expected to reach to 30% in Taiwan after the launch of 5G. Globally, Taiwan ranks third in terms of 5G download speeds (272.3 Mbps). In 2021, HTC and Kaohsiung City Government announced the launch of the first 5G standalone architecture private network and edge cloud VR Solution open for Taiwan businesses.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Procurement of Renewable Energy
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Taiwan Data Center Industry
- IoT Investments Drive Market Growth
- Artificial Intelligence to Drive Demand Data Center Investments
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Taipei
- Other Cities
- List of upcoming facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Mitac Holdings
- Pure Storage
- Lenovo
- Netapp
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
- Wiwynn
- Data Center Construction Market Contractors & Sub Contractors
- AECOM
- M+W Group
- Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)
- MAA Group
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Aten
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- HITEC-Power Protection
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv Group
- Key Investors
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Chief Telecom
- Far EasTone Telecommunications
- Taiwan Mobile
