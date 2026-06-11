Taiwan Excellence Brings Trusted AI Innovation to ITS America 2026, Strengthening Taiwan-U.S. Mobility Partnerships

DETROIT, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Excellence made a high profile debut at the ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 in Detroit, bringing together 16 Taiwanese technology companies under the theme "Build on Innovation: From Components to Intelligence." More than a technology showcase, the pavilion positioned Taiwan as a trusted partner for the U.S. mobility ecosystem, offering secure, resilient, and scalable AI enabled solutions that can help accelerate real world deployment and business model expansion.

Taiwan Excellence made a high profile debut at the ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 in Detroit Showcased at this year’s ITS America Annual Expo, Taiwan Excellence presents solutions across four core areas: sensing and image intelligence, edge AI and autonomous computing, connected mobility and V2X communications, and smart infrastructure platforms.

The debut pavilion drew strong industry attention from the opening morning, welcoming representatives from ITS America as well as a leading U.S. transportation infrastructure group for a curated Exhibit Tour. The tour created direct opportunities for Taiwanese exhibitors to engage in focused dialogue with key stakeholders in the U.S. intelligent transportation ecosystem, deepening exchanges on deployment needs, cybersecurity considerations, infrastructure resilience, and future partnership models.

Ming-Ya Lin, Director of TECO (Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago) "AI is no longer only a future vision. Through Taiwan–U.S. collaboration, we are building the ecosystem that can bring trusted AI innovation into real ITS applications."

Trusted AI Ecosystem for Secure and Resilient Mobility

Michigan is rapidly turning mobility innovation into real world deployment, with pilots and testbeds expanding beyond individual showcases. From autonomous vehicle trials in downtown Detroit to wireless EV charging infrastructure near Michigan Central Station and V2X smart intersections in Oakland County, the state is building a connected mobility ecosystem. As these systems grow more AI driven and data intensive, Taiwan Excellence stands ready to shape the next generation of trusted, scalable, and intelligent mobility solutions alongside America's innovation partners.

Showcased at this year's ITS America Annual Expo, Taiwan Excellence presents solutions across four core areas: sensing and image intelligence, edge AI and autonomous computing, connected mobility and V2X communications, and smart infrastructure platforms. Built on more than three decades of trusted collaboration with America's technology ecosystem, these technologies turn AI from aspiration into operational infrastructure, enabling safer roads, smarter fleets, greater traffic visibility, and stronger continuity for U.S. cities, infrastructure operators, and mobility service providers. Moving forward, Taiwan's ITS sector seeks to advance through a B2B2G approach, engaging with the U.S. ITS community as a practical partner for PPP implementation and real world field validation.

Field Ready Solutions for U.S. Mobility Scale Up

The showcase also reflects a practical shift in intelligent transportation, from future concepts to field ready applications.

AAEON, the edge AI computing company rooted in industrial and embedded computing expertise who plays a key role in advancing edge AI infrastructure through high-performance computing platforms built for transportation, robotics, and industrial automation environments.

AVerMedia demonstrated its LEOLink Intelligent Lighting System (ILS), a smart lighting solution already deployed across global smart city projects, including multiple U.S. markets.

PLANET is highlighted railway-grade networking infrastructure designed to support resilient and uninterrupted connectivity across intelligent transportation, roadside, and rail communication systems.

CHIMEI MOTOR is also presenting technologies that support next-generation intelligent vehicle platforms.

Additional participating companies, including ADVANTECH, ADLINK, ARBOR, EverFocus, IBASE, Innodisk, Lanner, Litemax, MSI, MiTAC Digital, NEXCOM and others, are demonstrating solutions spanning AI transportation systems, autonomous and in-vehicle computing, vehicle sensing and imaging, edge AI platforms, smart infrastructure, and connected mobility communications.

Bobby McCurdy, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at ITS America, said: "The Exhibit Tour created the kind of direct industry dialogue that can foster meaningful partnership. It allowed Taiwanese companies and U.S. mobility leaders to discuss not only what technology solutions can do, but how they can be securely deployed, integrated, and scaled across the ITS ecosystem. We are grateful for Taiwan Excellence's strong showing at the 2026 ITS America Conference and Expo and look forward to further opportunities to showcase the capabilities of our respective mobility sectors."

"Transportation infrastructure is rapidly evolving alongside advances in AI computing, connectivity, and real time operational intelligence," said Effie Huang, Director of Taiwan Trade Center Chicago. "Taiwan's technology ecosystem continues to contribute across embedded systems, semiconductors, edge computing, and intelligent mobility technologies that support the ongoing development of connected transportation environments."

Looking beyond Detroit, Taiwan's engagement with the global ITS community will continue to deepen. In 2029, Taipei will host the ITS World Congress, one of the world's leading international forums for intelligent transportation. Taiwan Excellence's debut at ITS America 2026 marks an early chapter in that larger story, connecting today's industry dialogue with Taiwan's future role as a global platform for trusted, secure, and resilient smart mobility collaboration.

For more ITS highlight images, please click here to access the media assets.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products. Each year, eligible products go through a rigorous selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing with the key criterion of being Made in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, effectively showcasing Taiwan's impressive product innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en

Media Contact: For media inquiries, reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE Taiwan Excellence