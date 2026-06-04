Taiwan Excellence Showcases Taiwan's Full-Chain AI Ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Excellence, the symbol of Taiwan's top-tier innovation, is set to catalyze the global AI revolution at COMPUTEX 2026 by unveiling over 44 award-winning products and solutions. Echoing the national vision, the pavilion takes center stage under the theme "Taiwan AI Island," offering a comprehensive look at how these pioneering solutions drive the AI value chain—spanning cutting-edge computing infrastructure, smart systems, and human-centered applications that shape the future of global technology. The showcase also features a first-time collaboration with VOGUE, bringing a refined Tech Gallery experience to the show floor.

Cheng-Wen Wu, Minister of National Science and Technology Council, President Lai, Jason Chen, Chairman of Taipei Computer Association, CHO Jung-tai, Premier of Executive Yuan, Yi-Jing Lin, Minister of Ministry of Digital Affairs, and James C. F. Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, visit the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at COMPUTEX 2026.

"AI is moving rapidly from technological momentum to practical implementation, and Taiwan is playing an important role in that transition," said James C. F. Huang, Chairman of COMPUTEX Organizer, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). "At COMPUTEX 2026, Taiwan Excellence brings together products and solutions that demonstrate how Taiwanese companies are contributing across the AI ecosystem — from core enabling technologies to applications designed for everyday use."

Backed by world-class ICT expertise, Taiwan Excellence presents an interconnected ecosystem linking infrastructure, intelligent systems, and human-centric applications, the "Taiwan AI Island" powers next-generation deployment across global industries. In this new era of intelligence, the global industry consensus has become absolute: if it runs on AI, it starts in Taiwan.

AI in Action: Intelligent Applications & Autonomous Systems

Bringing AI from theory to reality, the showcase highlights versatile edge solutions transforming industries, safety, and daily workflows:

TECHMAN ROBOT's TM AI Cobot S Series: A top-three global brand features a built-in AI vision system for smarter, safer, and more sustainable automation.

A top-three global brand features a built-in AI vision system for smarter, safer, and more sustainable automation. GIO's Anytime Talk Translator: This translator revolutionizes multilingual service counters with real-time 26-language translation and a dual-sided transparent touch display for seamless face-to-face communication.

This translator revolutionizes multilingual service counters with real-time 26-language translation and a dual-sided transparent touch display for seamless face-to-face communication. AiSeed Tech's Autonomous AI Surveillance Drone: Designed for public safety missions with real-time AI detection and autonomous monitoring capabilities.

Designed for public safety missions with real-time AI detection and autonomous monitoring capabilities. m'AI Touch's Contactless AI Sensing Device: This edge-computing solution transforms existing elevators into touchless smart spaces using natural hand gestures to eliminate cross-contamination risks.

Scaling Up: AI Leaders Driving Global Ecosystems

Taiwan's global ICT heavyweights are leveraging their market leadership to define the next era of micro-mobility and personal computing:

ASUS Zenbook A14: Highlighting ASUS's complete AI solutions spanning PCs, servers, and smart applications, this device pioneers mobile productivity as the world's first sub-1kg Copilot+ PC with 32-hour battery life.

Highlighting ASUS's complete AI solutions spanning PCs, servers, and smart applications, this device pioneers mobile productivity as the world's first sub-1kg Copilot+ PC with 32-hour battery life. DELTA's E-PURE Power Module: Developed by Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, this compact system for e-bike integrates motor drive and battery modules, accelerating time-to-market without frame modifications.

Core Foundations: AI Micro-Infrastructure & Components

At the foundational layer, Taiwanese component pioneers are solving the critical thermal and power challenges of next-generation data centers:

CONQUER's High-Current SMD Fuse (48MH Series): Engineered by a top-three global manufacturer, this award-winning product is the world's smallest, highest-current surface-mount fuse built to protect high-performance AI power modules.

Engineered by a top-three global manufacturer, this award-winning product is the world's smallest, highest-current surface-mount fuse built to protect high-performance AI power modules. FINETEK's Total Sensing Solutions: Asia's leading sensor brand delivering comprehensive, high-precision monitoring solutions for temperature, pressure, flow, level, and leakage detection in AI server Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) systems.

When High-Tech Meets VOGUE: Elevating the Experience

Marking a historic first, Taiwan Excellence has invited global fashion authority VOGUE to present the pavilion through an immersive "Tech Gallery" concept. The collaboration combines deep-tech innovation with high aesthetics, featuring a co-branded magazine photo hub and a stylish salon lounge that show how complex technological breakthroughs are seamlessly transitioning into the stylish fabric of daily human life.

At COMPUTEX 2026, Taiwan Excellence brings these innovations together to reflect the depth and diversity of Taiwan's AI capabilities, from AI foundations to real-world applications.

Visit Taiwan Excellence at COMPUTEX 2026

Date: June 2 – June 5, 2026

June 2 – June 5, 2026 Location: 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1), Taipei, Taiwan

4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1), Taipei, Taiwan Booth Number: Booth L2006 (Area L Lobby, Light Gallery)

About Taiwan Excellence

Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taiwan, R.O.C. Products carrying this prestigious symbol are recognized for outstanding R&D, design, quality, and marketing through a rigorous selection process. As a government-backed award, Taiwan Excellence represents the pinnacle of Taiwanese industrial achievement and product excellence. The Taiwan Excellence symbol is globally recognized, with trademark protection and promotion in over a hundred countries. For more information, visit www.taiwanexcellence.org/en.

SOURCE Taiwan Excellence