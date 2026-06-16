Taiwan Excellence Opens Dialogue on AI Mobility Deployment at ITSACE 2026

DETROIT, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders from the United States and Taiwan gathered at the ITS Welcome Reception & Dinner by Taiwan Excellence, held at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit alongside ITS America Conference & Expo 2026, to discuss how cross sector collaboration can help close the gap between transportation innovation and real world deployment.

The Taiwan Excellence ITS Welcome Reception & Dinner served as a dynamic platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, build new partnerships, and explore the future of connected and intelligent transportation. Ming-Ya Lin, Director of TECO Chicago, Effie Huang, Director of Taiwan Trade Center Chicago, and transportation industry leaders gathered to explore how cross-sector collaboration can accelerate the deployment of next-generation intelligent transportation solutions.

The reception focused on a central challenge for the intelligent transportation community: how to turn promising technologies into scalable, repeatable, and operationally sustainable deployment. For Taiwan's participating companies, the dialogue reflected a clear shift in U.S. market expectations, as transportation stakeholders increasingly look beyond standalone products or components and seek partners that can help translate technical capabilities into field ready solutions across cities, corridors, fleets, and infrastructure systems.

Taiwan Excellence served as a platform connecting Taiwan's technology suppliers with U.S. transportation stakeholders seeking deployable, integrated, and scalable mobility solutions.

Bobby McCurdy, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at ITS America, framed U.S. Taiwan cooperation as part of a broader effort to advance transportation modernization. "International collaboration on transportation innovation is a vital enabler of our shared safety and mobility goals, and the United States and Taiwan both have important strengths to contribute to that necessary effort," McCurdy said.

Turning Technology Strength into Deployment Readiness

Virginia Lingham, senior vice president and national lead for intelligent transportation systems at WSP USA and a member of the ITS World Congress Board of Directors, linked technology deployment to the industry's broader safety mission. "We are working towards a future where vehicles stop at red lights, cars aren't running into each other, and my friends, even those who bike, walk, or ride motorcycles, can get home safely every day. Technology is helping us move closer to that reality," Lingham said.

Several Taiwanese companies demonstrated how deployment readiness can be translated into specific ITS applications.

EverFocus connected real time video intelligence to fleet accident prevention, driver behavior monitoring, and live image transmission, highlighting how mobile video systems and AI enabled fleet safety technologies can support safer and more responsive transportation operations.

IBASE emphasized the role of roadside equipment, edge computing, and low latency traffic data processing, showing how embedded and edge AI platforms can bring computing power closer to vehicles, roads, and infrastructure for faster operational decisions.

MiTAC Digital addressed connected fleet data integration across insurance, maintenance, dispatching, and safety management, pointing to how video telematics, vehicle data, and fleet management tools can turn operational data into practical mobility insights.

Together, these perspectives underscored that the next stage of U.S. Taiwan collaboration will depend on how technologies are deployed, integrated, maintained, and scaled in real transportation networks.

Building Scalable U.S. Taiwan Mobility Collaboration

Stefon Crawford, partner at GM Ventures, positioned investment as a key force in moving mobility innovation toward market adoption, with capital continuing to support technologies in immersive connected experiences, the electric ecosystem, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation vehicle efficiencies. "We are playing our part in the mobility ecosystem by providing capital to innovative companies who are making the world safer, cars smarter, and leveraging technologies to lower costs and bring new solutions to market," Crawford said.

For Taiwanese companies, the U.S. market offers a platform for co-creation, field validation, and ecosystem partnership, while also requiring localization, patience, and cross-sector collaboration to turn pilots and targeted solutions into scalable commercial models.

Through its presence at ITSACE 2026, Taiwan Excellence facilitated U.S. Taiwan industry dialogue on transportation safety, mobility, and infrastructure performance, while building momentum toward the ITS World Congress 2029, to be hosted by Taiwan. The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion and reception in Detroit connected Taiwanese companies with U.S. transportation leaders, investors, and public sector stakeholders, underscoring future cooperation around shared problem solving, system integration, and real world deployment.

Media Contact:

Sucy Lin

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SOURCE Taiwan Excellence