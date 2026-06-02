Taiwan Excellence Showcases Taiwan's AI Mobility Ecosystem at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026

DETROIT, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As transportation agencies, automotive manufacturers, and mobility operators accelerate investment in intelligent and connected transportation systems, Taiwan Excellence – an initiative by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs established to recognize outstanding Taiwanese innovation– will participate in the ITS America Conference & Expo 2026 in Detroit, presenting Taiwan's latest developments in AI-enabled mobility and intelligent transportation technologies at Booth #5065.

16 leading Taiwanese companies come together under Taiwan Excellence at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026, showcasing how Taiwan’s AI and ICT capabilities are helping shape the future of intelligent mobility, connected transportation, and next-generation smart infrastructure.

The exhibition will bring together 16 Taiwanese companies working across autonomous driving systems, in-vehicle AI, fleet intelligence, vehicle sensing, smart transportation infrastructure, and connected mobility applications.

Scaling Up America's ITS Future with Taiwan

Through decades of industrial transformation and global supply chain shifts, Taiwan has emerged as an important node in the global technology ecosystem. As ITS cooperation increasingly intersects with cybersecurity, national security, and critical infrastructure resilience, Taiwan's semiconductor and ICT capabilities have become closely integrated into the North American ITS supply chain. Taiwan stands as a trusted ecosystem partner, supporting the technologies behind transportation operations, mobility systems, and public-sector infrastructure initiatives across the region.

Participating companies include AAEON, ADLINK, Advantech, AVerMedia, EverFocus, Lanner, MiTAC, MSI and NEXCOM, all named among NVIDIA's global partners at GTC Taipei 2026, alongside ARBOR, Chimei Motor, IBASE, Innodisk, Litemax, PLANET, and PX, many of which are also building digital infrastructure based on U.S. technology ecosystems, including not only NVIDIA but also AMD, Arm and Intel. Together, they underscore the strong foundation for Taiwan and the United States to advance the ITS ecosystem.

The exhibition comes as AI computing, real-time connectivity, intelligent sensing, and energy management technologies continue to be adopted across transportation networks to support operational safety, infrastructure visibility, and next-generation mobility development.

Taiwan Excellence Connects ITS America Partners

In parallel with the exhibition, the ITS Welcome Reception & Dinner by Taiwan Excellence will be held during the conference, with participation expected from public-sector representatives, mobility industry executives, ITS stakeholders, and technology companies. The event is intended to support industry exchange and cross-sector networking discussions related to intelligent transportation and connected mobility development.

Detroit has long embodied America's industrial ambition, and that legacy is now expanding from automotive manufacturing into the future of intelligent transportation. Taiwan Excellence's participation at ITS America 2026 reflects Taiwan's role as an ecosystem partner in this transformation, contributing semiconductor technologies, edge computing systems, connected infrastructure, and mobility platforms to support the next chapter of North American mobility.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products. Each year, eligible products go through a rigorous selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing with the key criterion of being Made in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, effectively showcasing Taiwan's impressive product innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en

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SOURCE Taiwan Excellence