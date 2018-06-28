Taiwan External Trade Development Council Wows Summerfest With Taiwan Excellence Experience Zone

"TAIWAN EXCELLENCE honors Taiwan's most innovative products and are selected based on excellent performance in research/development, design, quality and marketing," said Eric Huang, General Director of Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Chicago. "Taiwan is the US' 11th largest global trade partner. The combined efforts of both of our governments and enterprises will strengthen Taiwan and US relations."

"Taiwan's captains of business and industry would not only be proud of the products on display, but they would also be pleased at the positive comments we have heard about shattering Taiwan's stereotypes," said Mia Liang, Director of TAITRA, overseeing 13 states in the Midwest. "TAITRA came to Summerfest with a vision of helping the North American marketplace gain a better understanding about Taiwan improving people's lives. After just one day, we have achieved our mission."

Liang noted that spectators appreciated what The TAIWAN EXCELLENCE Awards represent, and they thought about how these products can become intertwined in their everyday lives.

"I had thought Taiwanese products were solely focused on computers, but I was pleasantly surprised to find out there was more," said Loretta Lloyd of West Bend, WI. "The massage chairs were a welcomed sight after walking around Summerfest, but sitting in the booth I quickly realized that there was so much more to Taiwan than the technology."

With the theme, "Experience The Imagine-Nation," TAITRA introduced products with smart technologies. Among the more popular products to date was Pacific Cycle's NEW BIRDY folding bike. Many spectators were surprised at how portable a bike could be.

The TAIWAN EXCELLENCE EXPERIENCE ZONE is situated near The Marcus Amphitheater in Henry Maier Festival Park June 27-July 1. Attendees can show their creativity to have a chance to win a Carol Mobile Karaoke Loudspeaker System. Visit https://events.taiwanexcellence.org/2018Sfest/album.html for more information.

ABOUT TAIWAN EXCELLENCE

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs. Subsequently, the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 26th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world.

