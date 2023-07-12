Taiwan IC Packaging and Testing Industry Report, 2Q 2023 Edition - Shipment Value for the Taiwanese OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) Industry in the 1st Half of the Year

This research report provides a forecast of the shipment value for the Taiwanese OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) industry in the first half of 2023, along with a review of the recent quarters from 4Q 2020 to 4Q 2023. The report also includes a breakdown of the shipment value by customer origin and service type. The survey conducted for this research involved major OSAT companies in Taiwan, namely ASE, PTI, KYEC, Siguard, and Ardentec. The content of the report is based on primary data collected through onsite research and publicly available information.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Taiwan IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value by Service Type, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Testing Industry Shipment Value, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Rankings, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Vendors' Tier, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Testing Industry's Shipment Value Rankings, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Vendors' Tier, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Customers' Origin, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers' Origin, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Customers' Origin, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023
  • Taiwan IC Testing Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers' Origin, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023
  • Exchange Rate, 4Q 2020-4Q 2022

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Ardentec
  • ASE
  • Chipbond
  • ChipMOS
  • FATC
  • KYEC
  • OSE
  • PTI
  • Sigurd
  • Walton
  • Youngtek Electronic

