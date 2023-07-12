Taiwan IC Packaging and Testing Industry Report, 2Q 2023 Edition - Shipment Value for the Taiwanese OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) Industry in the 1st Half of the Year

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan IC Packaging and Testing Industry, 2Q 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report provides a forecast of the shipment value for the Taiwanese OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) industry in the first half of 2023, along with a review of the recent quarters from 4Q 2020 to 4Q 2023. The report also includes a breakdown of the shipment value by customer origin and service type. The survey conducted for this research involved major OSAT companies in Taiwan, namely ASE, PTI, KYEC, Siguard, and Ardentec. The content of the report is based on primary data collected through onsite research and publicly available information.



Key Topics Covered:

Taiwan IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023

Taiwan IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value by Service Type, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023

Taiwan IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023

Taiwan IC Testing Industry Shipment Value, 4Q 2020-3Q 2023

Taiwan IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Rankings, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Vendors' Tier, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan IC Testing Industry's Shipment Value Rankings, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Vendors' Tier, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Customers' Origin, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers' Origin, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Customers' Origin, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Taiwan IC Testing Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers' Origin, 4Q 2020-1Q 2023

Exchange Rate, 4Q 2020-4Q 2022

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ardentec

ASE

Chipbond

ChipMOS

FATC

KYEC

OSE

PTI

Sigurd

Walton

Youngtek Electronic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uf616t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets