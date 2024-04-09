Taiwan Illuminates Seatrade Cruise Global 2024 with Unique Sky Lantern Pavilion

Taiwan Tourism Administration Promotes its Ambitions to be the Cruise Industry's leading Home Port in Asia

MIAMI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), in collaboration with Taiwan International Ports Corp. (TIPC) and the Maritime and Port Bureau, MOTC (MPB), proudly unveiled the Taiwan Pavilion at the world-renowned Seatrade Cruise Global 2024, the premier event for the cruise industry, hosted at the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 8-11, 2024.

Dr. Trust Lin, Deputy Director-General of Taiwan Tourism Administration, met with executives from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, including Chad Berkshire, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, and Brian Gilroy, VP Revenue Management & Itinerary Planning.

Innovatively blending tradition and ambition, the Taiwan Pavilion is designed in the likeness of a Taiwanese sky lantern. Each facet shares an aspect of Taiwan, including its rich culture, exquisite delicacies, breathtaking nature, and key ports, inviting cruise industry executives to choose Taiwan as their cruise lines' next port of call.

The booth's inauguration was marked by an exclusive VIP reception that saw the attendance of senior officials from TTA, TIPC, and MPB. The event was graced by luminaries from global cruise lines, industry associations, and port authorities from adjacent countries. The reception put Taiwan's best foot forward, with speeches delivered by TTA Deputy Director General, Trust Hsin-Jen Lin, a performance by dancers from Taiwan's indigenous Amis tribe, a presentation on Taiwan's cruising prospects, a fusion of Taiwanese and Western snacks, and a sky lantern launching ceremony. With Taiwan's officials and international industry leaders inscribing their hopes for Taiwan's cruise sector on an inflatable lantern, and symbolically launching it into the exhibition hall's 'sky', they together created a visible spectacle of shared dreams and mutual prosperity.

Dr. Trust Lin, Deputy Director-General of Taiwan Tourism Administration underscored the Taiwan's successful recovery of its cruise industry: "Prior to the pandemic, Taiwan was the second largest source market for cruise passengers in Asia. In 2019, over a million passengers embarked on cruises from Taiwan, with over 600 cruises calling in Taiwan or using it as a home port, generating an economic value of approximately US$1 billion. As of 2024, Taiwan's cruise industry has recovered to around 70% of the pre-pandemic levels. Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC), and the Maritime and Port Bureau (MPB) have all introduced incentives to invite more cruise ships to call at Taiwan or use Taiwan as a home port."

Taiwan's endeavor to promote its ports at Seatrade Cruise Global 2024, particularly Keelung and Kaohsiung as home ports, leverages its position as the 2nd largest source market for cruising in Asia. This initiative underscores the potential for leading cruise lines to anchor their Asian operations within Taiwan's welcoming shores, offering travelers unparalleled access to the myriad of experiences that The Heart of Asia has to offer.

Taiwan, with its picturesque landscapes nestled between mountains and sea, boasts rich biodiversity and a vibrant tapestry of cultures. Throughout the year, it hosts a plethora of themed events, each season bringing its own unique charm. From the north to the south and everywhere in between, Taiwan's charming towns showcase rich local traditions and captivating cultural heritage, exuding an irresistible allure.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Eastern US market is managed by the New York office of TTA. For more information, visit eng.taiwan.net.tw .

