Taiwan Innotech Expo 2024 is Kicking Off on October 17th!

Showcasing Taiwan's Technology Advancements on Five Trusted Industries, AI, and Semiconductors

TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE), one of the largest annual technology exchange events in Taiwan, will return this October 17th to 19th at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. This year, TIE brings together the R&D accomplishments of 11 government agencies of Taiwan in three themed pavilions: "Innovation Pilot," "FutureTECH," "Sustainability," and the "Invention Area". Under the theme "Smart Tech Island: The New Era of AI" TIE 2024 will highlight the latest technological advancement in Taiwan's five trusted industries, AI and semiconductors.

On the first day of the expo, 2022 Nobel Laureate in Physics, Dr. Alain Aspect, will be sharing the challenges of bringing quantum technology from the laboratory to real-world applications. He will also participate in panel discussions with international experts in the field, offering valuable insights into the latest technological advancements and emerging business opportunities in quantum technology.

TIE Serves as a Bridge for Facilitating International Technological Exchanges

TIE 2024 has invited 101 organizations from over 20 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Japan, and South Korea, showcasing more than 149 cutting-edge technologies. Participants include world-class companies, top universities, and prestigious research institutions such as Micron, 3M, Harvard University, MIT, and theAIST. Through fostering deeper international technological exchanges, TIE 2024 seeks to empower Taiwanese companies to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and applications. The exhibitions and activities are anticipated to catalyze industrial transformation and upgrade, as well as strengthen international collaboration, further solidifying Taiwan's position as a global hub for research and development.

