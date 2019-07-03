Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2019 visitor online registration opens now

Jewellery shows of Informa Markets aim to promote goldsmith craftsmanship, talented designers and brand companies and have a long history and rich experiences in the Asia-Pacific regions. The seventh edition of Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair will bring a feast for the eyes, with sideshows of diamond cut and polishing live experience and artistry gallery of masterpieces. "We hope to raise people's curiosity about how jewellery industries work and subsequently increase engagement in the market," remarked Sabine Liu, the organiser.

A mix of brands and products from the sectors of fine jewellery will be presented at the Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2019. The Mermaid Brooch from Glamour Fine Jewelry Atlantean Allegory collection, for instance, combines Chinese and Western essence of art techniques. With delicate craftsmanship of mermaid shape, the opulent piece is dotted with coloured gemstones to depict dazzling fish scales. The shining floating hair of the mermaid is made with 18-karat gold and white diamonds accompanied by three colour-saturated water drops mounted by pearl, opal and Aka coral.

Demi-fine jewellery is one of focusing areas at the trade show. Taiwan exhibitor, SUAO Inc. observed that a remarkable rising rate for women wearing jewellery at work in the Asia-Pacific regions boosting the market opportunity. Demi-fine jewelleries are always the best choice for women to go with clothes for all purposes. This year, SUAO Inc. will showcase distinct gold rings, earrings, necklaces mounted with pearls, corals, white diamonds and other gemstones to cater to varied business visitors.

The Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2019 contains a series of seminars and onsite events within four-day exhibition. The visitor online registration is open on the event official website https://www.taiwanjewelleryfair.com/en-us//visiting/visitorregistration. For more visitor information and buyer incentive programme, please contact Ms. Yi-Wei Ho (TEL: +886-2-2738-3898).

