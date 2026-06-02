Taiwan Market Cap Reaches New High as TWSE Showcases AI Strengths at COMPUTEX

Transforming from an exchange to an accelerator; connecting international capital to Taiwan's next wave of AI innovation

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's market capitalization surpassed the US$5 trillion mark at the end of May 2026, reaching a historic high and reinforcing the market's position among the world's leading exchanges. The milestone reflects the accelerating momentum across Taiwan's capital markets, which is driven by the AI-led growth spanning semiconductors, hardware, and next-generation applications.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) is deepening its strategic focus on attracting high-growth technology companies and enabling the next phase of industrial transformation. In 2026, nearly 40 companies will apply for listing on TWSE, with more than 15 coming from the AI supply chain.

As Taiwan continues to sit at the centre of the global AI and semiconductor ecosystem, TWSE offers investors differentiated access to one of the world's most strategically important technology markets.

Investing in Taiwan Through a Global Lens: Market Infrastructure Built for Long-Term Capital

Taiwan represents a large, institutionally relevant market with deep international participation. As of end-April 2026, foreign investors represented 49.4% of total market capitalization and accounted for approximately 35.5% of average daily trading value.

Approximately 81.44% of TWSE market capitalization is concentrated in technology-related sectors, offering investors broad exposure across Taiwan's full AI and innovation ecosystem. This global relevance is increasingly reflected in capital-raising activity. In 2025, IPO applications reached 45 companies—the highest level since 2008—while total fundraising reached approximately US$27 billion, nearly doubling year-on-year and setting a new market record.

Recent listings include AI and semiconductor supply-chain companies such as Hon Precision (7769) and V5 Technologies (7822), alongside technology-driven healthcare and life sciences firms including HCmed Innovations (6934) and Heron Neutron Medical (7799). Together, these developments reinforce TWSE's ability to support capital formation not only across core AI infrastructure, but also adjacent innovation sectors positioned for long-term growth.

Reflecting on the recent developments in the capital market, Sherman Lin, Chairman & CEO of TWSE said: "TWSE is more than an exchange; it's a glimpse into the future powered by AI. At the intersection of capital and innovation, TWSE is where global capital connects to the companies building the real-world backbone of AI, and where innovation moves from lab to investable growth. With TWSE, engineering can turn AI into reality, and capital can turn that reality into a global industry."

Investment Opportunities Fuelled by a Hyper-growth Portfolio, Next-gen Tech Companies and Ecosystem Resiliency

For investors, TWSE provides three unique advantages: direct access to a hyper-growth AI and semiconductor ecosystem; exposure to the next generation of "unicorns" and "hidden champions" across sectors including energy, biotech, cybersecurity, and advanced technologies; and the confidence of investing through a market defined by strong regulation, operational resilience, and institutional credibility.

With access across the full technology stack and supply chain—from upstream chip design and semiconductor manufacturing to downstream system integration and AI applications—TWSE offers investors a differentiated and compliant pathway into the industries shaping tomorrow, supported by a resilient and future-ready innovation ecosystem.

Returning to COMPUTEX 2026 for the second consecutive year, TWSE highlighted the evolving role of capital markets in enabling AI's transition from technological breakthrough to large-scale commercial deployment, connecting global investors with companies operating at the forefront of the AI value chain.

Helping Listed Companies Scale: Funding Efficiency, Market Visibility, and Global Connectivity

Beyond listings, TWSE supports companies at different stages of growth by improving access to long-term capital, strengthening governance and disclosure readiness, and expanding global investor connectivity to help businesses scale and internationalize.

Key initiatives include:

Market visibility: Programs including Power Up Plan 2.0 and the Taiwan Pristine Stock Index are designed to broaden investor attention beyond mega-cap companies and increase visibility for emerging growth firms.

Programs including Power Up Plan 2.0 and the Taiwan Pristine Stock Index are designed to broaden investor attention beyond mega-cap companies and increase visibility for emerging growth firms. Global connectivity: TWSE continues to strengthen cross-border product cooperation, including Taiwan-Japan ETF collaboration.

TWSE continues to strengthen cross-border product cooperation, including Taiwan-Japan ETF collaboration. Integrated IR and communications infrastructure: Through its IR Engage Platform, TWSE supports institutional investor engagement through meeting coordination and centralized corporate information distribution.

Through its IR Engage Platform, TWSE supports institutional investor engagement through meeting coordination and centralized corporate information distribution. Governance and operational readiness: TWSE supports listed companies in strengthening internal controls, financial management frameworks, and corporate governance standards to support sustainable long-term growth.

TWSE supports listed companies in strengthening internal controls, financial management frameworks, and corporate governance standards to support sustainable long-term growth. ESG and sustainability enablement: Initiatives including a one-stop ESG disclosure platform, ESG InfoHub, and sustainability reporting support functions are helping companies align with international standards. These efforts are complemented by net-zero advisory services and carbon-credit matchmaking initiatives in collaboration with the Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange to support access to long-term ESG-focused capital.

Together, these measures strengthen transparency, support open information sharing, enhance investor confidence, and help companies build sustainable, globally competitive businesses.

SOURCE Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE)