TWSE and Industry Partners Highlight Taiwan's Central Role in the Global AI and Semiconductor Race at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2026, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) hosted two media briefings highlighting how Taiwan's capital markets are underpinning global advances in AI, semiconductors and next-generation computing infrastructure.

Bringing together TWSE executives and listed companies, the sessions reinforced TWSE's role in the global AI and semiconductor ecosystem and a deep dive into Taiwan's full technology stack—semiconductors, AI servers, and the suppliers driving advanced manufacturing—all of which are shaping industries and businesses of the future.

TWSE joins listed semiconductor firms to showcase how integrating capital and technology leads the future of global AI. From right, executives from Alchip Technologies, MSSCORPS, Taiwan Stock Exchange, Nanya Technology Corporation, and Unimicron Technology TWSE joins listed AI infrastructure firms to showcase how integrating capital and technology leads the future of global AI. From right, executives from Asia Vital Components Company, Taiwan Stock Exchange, Wistron Corporation, and Delta Electronics.

Speaking with overseas media at COMPUTEX 2026, Sherman Lin, Chairman & CEO of TWSE said, "What makes Taiwan critical to the global AI ecosystem is not a single company or technology, but a complete value chain supported by a resilient capital market. If the past ran on oil, the future runs on tech and AI companies from the TWSE. Spanning upstream and downstream technologies, TWSE provides global markets with a clear signal of where AI infrastructure is being built at scale, laying a strong foundation for growth and innovation."

Connecting Global Capital to Technologies Shaping the Future

The briefings featured companies spanning semiconductor, AI infrastructure and those who are critical to the global supply chain, illustrating how access to long-term capital enables sustained innovation and international competitiveness.

The first session focused on Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem, with participation from Alchip Technologies (3661), MSSCORPS (6830), Nanya Technology (2408), and Unimicron Technology (3037). Together, these companies represent critical segments of the AI supply chain including DRAM solutions, ASIC design, advanced materials analysis, and high-end PCB manufacturing. Discussions focused on how long-term capital enables sustained R&D investment and international expansion, reinforcing Taiwan's critical role in the global semiconductor value chain.

The second session deep dived into AI infrastructure, featuring Asia Vital Components Company (3017), Delta Electronics (2308), and Wistron Corporation (3231). The dialogue centered on the rapid expansion of global computing capacity driven by AI. Executives agreed that large-scale investment in power management systems, thermal solutions, and cloud-scale AI servers, have become core enablers of the accelerating demand for AI compute.

Brenda Hu, Senior Vice President of TWSE added, "Taiwan has a prominent role in global AI development. Behind the AI supply chain, many Taiwanese companies are continuously transforming themselves to support and advance the broader AI ecosystem. Taiwan's capital market helps turn technology leadership into global competitiveness, while facilitating a positive cycle in which capital, talent, innovation, and investor confidence reinforce one another and support long-term growth. As AI creates new opportunities around the world, Taiwan will continue playing a critical role in global innovation and industrial transformation."

Enabling the Next Phase of Industrial Transformation

Across both sessions, TWSE highlighted how Taiwan's capital market supports companies in scaling innovation, expanding globally, and building long-term competitiveness amid the next phase of AI-driven industrial transformation.

Lin also shared that the TWSE is deepening its strategic focus on attracting high-growth technology companies and enabling the next phase of industrial transformation. In 2026, about 40 companies will apply for listing on TWSE, more than 15 of them AI supply-chain businesses. These companies will account for over 40% of total applications, up from 33% in 2025 and 29% in 2024.

SOURCE Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE)