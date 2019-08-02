Taiwan Residential Water Treatment Systems Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Residential Water Treatment Systems Market: Taiwan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for Taiwan including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2025

Market Definition by Product:

For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:

Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia ).

). Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems: These systems are also known as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters: This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Definitions

II. Acronyms

III. Country profile

IV. Market measurements

V. Market drivers

VI. Market restraints

VII. Pricing trends

VIII. Market trends

IX. Market data

a) Revenue forecast, total residential water treatment market

b) Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT and UTS water treatment systems market

c) Market share by revenues, point-of-use CT and UTS water treatment systems market

d) Revenue forecast, point-of-use FM water treatment systems market

e) Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market

f) Point of use technology market share by revenues

g) Market share by revenues, point-of-use pricing trends

Companies Mentioned



Amway

BWT AG

Brita GmbH

Chanson Water Co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair plc (Everpure)

Taiwan Sakura Corporation

The 3M Company

Company The Lux Asia Pacific Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4j4scr



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

