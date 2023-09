Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Landscape Report 2023-2024: Explores Taiwan's Position in the Global Semiconductor Industry Supply Chains and Progress of Three Major Sectors

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwanese Semiconductor Industry Landscape, 2023 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an outlook on the global semiconductor market forecast for the period 2023-2024, explores Taiwan's position in the semiconductor industry supply chains, and delves into the progress of three major semiconductor industry sectors: IC design, IC manufacturing, and IC packaging and testing (OSAT). Additionally, the report includes a top-10 company ranking for each sector.

The global semiconductor market is projected to reach a value of US$515 billion in 2023 and is expected to continue growing in 2024. Building on the strong growth witnessed in 2021 in IC design, IC manufacturing, and IC packaging and testing (OSAT), Taiwan's semiconductor industry demonstrated a remarkable double-digit expansion in 2022, outperforming the global average.

However, the industry is likely to face various degrees of adjustment in 2023, with shipment value predicted to exceed NT$3.85 trillion (US$125 billion).

Key Topics Covered:

Taiwan's Global Position and Development in the Semiconductor Industry

Global Position and Development in the Semiconductor Industry Development of Taiwan's Major Semiconductor Industry Sectors

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ardentec

ASE

Chipbond

ChipMOS

Episil

Formosa Advanced

KYEC

Macronix

MediaTek

Mosel

Nanya Technology

Novatek

Nuvoton

Orient Semiconductor

Powertech

PSMC

Realtek

Sigurd

TSMC

UMC

VIS

Walton Advanced

Winbond

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz38us

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets