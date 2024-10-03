Taiwan Showcases Flavory New Foods During 2024 US and Canada Trade Mission

Prepare your Tastebuds for Sugar Free Bubble Tea and Rainbow Noodles on the Menu

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Taiwanese food companies are on a mission to bring their most sought-after beverages and snacks to US and Canadian consumers through a global initiative, named, "Taiwan Select." Sponsored by the Taiwan External Development Trade Company (TAITRA) and the International Trade Administration, the program selects award-winning foods to expand to international markets by pairing Taiwanese companies with North American suppliers. Originating in Los Angeles, the trade mission recently made a stop at the Miami Beach Convention Center at the America's Food and Beverage Show (AFBS), with more than 10,000 attendees and buyers craving the latest food trends.

Taiwanese Chef shows off culinary artistry of mouth-watering Sun Chi Pitaya Circular Noodles to food suppliers looking for new trends and tastes in food At the America's Food and Beverage Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida (Photo/Gregory Reed) Sophia Chin, CEO of Ying Xuan Zhuang International Co., Ltd., presents new bubble tea kits with less sugar to food purveyors attending one-to-one meetings at Tapelia Spanish Restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida showing the mass appeal of the speciality drink to a growing demographic (Photo/Gregory Reed)

Over 70 specialty products from Taiwan premiered at this show, including pineapple cake, sesame seed oils, customized noodles and the immensely popular bubble tea. Bubble tea is a milky and fruity drink, filled with chewy sweet tapioca balls, and is a favorite among 18-29 year olds. According to IMARC (https://www.imarcgroup.com/bubble-tea-market), the US bubble tea market was $2.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2032.

"My kids always crave bubble tea," said one attendee at the AFBS show. "Having it straight from Taiwan is unlike any drink I've ever tasted!"

Sophia Chin, CEO of Ying Xuan Zhuang International Co., Ltd., and trade participant, told buyers that healthier options, and the development of instant bubble tea kits, will expand the drinks appeal to a wider audience. "Bubble Tea has expanded beyond Taiwan into a global favorite," Chin said. "Now we have new tropical sugar-free bubble tea for people with dietary restrictions, and bubble tea kits for anyone to enjoy this drink right at home," she said.

Jack Wu, General Manager of Dr. Dairy Co., Ltd., also part of the trade mission, demonstrated how quickly instant bubble tea can be made and sold between $3 to $7 per cup in restaurants.

With over 77% of Americans dining at ethnic restaurants at least once a month, other Taiwan trade participants hope their products like savory hand-made organic rainbow noodles will become staples in US and Canadian grocery stores and restaurants.

Suppliers and food purveyors enjoyed more traditional Taiwanese cuisine like mushroom soup with sesame oil, almond pastries and teas, prepared by a private chef, from other Taiwan trade members, including: Albert Wang, General Manager, Jenlau Industrial, Co., Ltd. (spices, pastes); Janet Yu, Asst. Manager, King Kung Health Food Co., Ltd., (almond drink); Ryan Yu, Director of Operations, Pei Chen Corporation, (bubble tea, high tea); and Spencer Lee, Deputy General Manager, Sunsui Rice, Co., Ltd. (sushi rice).

According to the USDA, the US continues to be the number one exporter of Taiwan's agricultural and related products, totaling $935 million. Taiwan aims to grow this number with more trade missions. For more information regarding ordering Taiwanese products, email TAITRA at https://taiwanfoods.taiwantrade.com or [email protected].

About Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.

