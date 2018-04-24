Taiwan Smart Machinery 4.0 Positions Country as World Leader in Plastics

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan is now one of the world's leading manufacturers of plastics products. Last year, the country generated more than $1.9 billion in revenue, positioning the country as the world's sixth largest exporter of the plastics and rubber processing. According to Trading Economics, Taiwan exports soared to a record high of $30 billion dollars with a 17% sales increase from the rubber and plastics industries alone in 2016.

Hi-Tech Intelligent Injection Molding Machine (HA Series) is one of the highest sought after products in U.S. market for plastics manufacturing

According to TAITRA Taiwan Trade Center Miami, the exponential growth in one of Taiwan's largest industries is attributed to Taiwan Smart Machinery 4.0. Taiwan Smart Machinery 4.0 combines web-based synergies of data sharing, IoT, with robotics and artificial intelligence. This new direction in integrated manufacturing can be summed up in three words for factories - faster, smarter, better.

Taiwan Smart Machinery 4.0 provides a totally automated solution to manufacturing. Prior to Taiwan Smart Machinery 4.0, productivity of small and mid-size companies was stifled by time, costs and labor. "Now, infusing factories with affordable technology and automation, serves as a global gateway for small to mid-size factories to compete worldwide," says John Chen, Vice President of Taiwan Association of Machinery.

Industry experts believe that implementing innovative strategies like "Intelligent Manufacturing," which combines human intelligence with automation and process, helps companies to increase their speed to market with precision and accuracy. With this new strategy, parts and product demands can now be produced in a more streamlined manner throughout the production cycle. This level of excellence helps factories to successfully fulfill orders faster than ever, while significantly reducing the number of defects resulting from human error.

Four of the leading Taiwanese manufacturing firms: Foxnum Technology Co, Huarong Group, Sun Lung Gear and Shin Man Machinery Manufacturer, will present their best practices and strategies for reaching sales milestones during an International press conference entitled, "Taiwan Smart Machinery: Make Tomorrow Yours." The press conference will happen during the NPE2018: The Plastics Show in Orlando on Tuesday, May 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the Orange County Convention Center in room W414B.

Taiwan Smart Machinery 4. 0. made for plastics manufacturing continues to gain worldwide momentum. In just three years, Taiwan machinery sales to the U.S. have reached almost $64 million. The greatest demand is for machine models for injection molding, extruders, blowing and plastics recycling machines.

To RSVP for the international press conference "Taiwan Smart Machinery:

Make Tomorrow Yours", email mariejune@me.com.

About Taiwan Association of Machinery (TAMI)

TAMI (Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry) was founded in October 1945 and originally named "Taiwan Association of Iron Industry". "TAMINet" is a business platform providing machine builders and the satellite companies the ability to interact for sales cooperation and technical discussion. Visit www.tami.org for information.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as 61 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade: https://miami.taiwantrade.com

https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanTradeCenterMiami TAITRA (Twitter/Instagram): @Taitra_Miami

About NPE

NPE produced by Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), is the only international plastics event produced by the industry for the industry. For more information, or to register: www.npe.org. NPE attracts more than 65,000 plastics professionals and features industry-focused education and leading suppliers of emerging technologies, equipment and materials for every phase of plastics processing.

