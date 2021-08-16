Taiwan Textile Firms Unfold Innovative Textiles for the New Normal Online on August 17th

Leading the world in earth friendly textile innovation, sustainability, and continuous quality improvement, Taiwan's textile manufacturers have the best in class polymer development that keeps Taiwan ahead of this new trend. Whether it is athleisure made with the comfort of natural fibers, functional activewear using recycled materials, or personal protective equipment aimed for daily safety, Taiwan's textile mills can satisfy all the needs.

To assist Taiwan's textile industries in exploring this new opportunity, with the support of the Bureau of Foreign Trade, the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF) has organized an online streaming event by selected six leading textile companies to showcase their latest innovative products that display Taiwan's competitive advantage in manufacturing sustainable and antiviral fabrics to the global textile industry.

6 companies will display their creative textile solutions for the New Normal (Aug. 17th, 6PM PDT):

The online streaming event will be held via TTF's Textile Export Promotion Project (TEPP) official Facebook and YouTube on Aug. 17th at 6:00PM PDT. Do not miss this valuable opportunity to be the first one to view the innovative changes born from this global pandemic outbreak.

*For more information, please visit the TEPP project website: http://export.textiles.org.tw/en/ Ad. By BOFT

SOURCE Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF)