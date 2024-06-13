SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of recent events in Seattle and Los Angeles, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) hosted its third Taiwan Tourism workshop in San Francisco. This dynamic gathering highlighted Taiwan's abundant travel resources, cultural vibrancy, and outstanding travel services, serving as a platform for enriching partnerships and fostering business opportunities among industry professionals. The event attracted over 100 participants from the San Francisco travel industry.

Taiwan Tourism Administration hosts dynamic workshop in San Francisco, showcasing diverse travel offerings and attracting over 100 travel advisors.

In 2023, Taiwan welcomed 529,532 visitors from the United States, with over half of them traveling for leisure. Beginning in June 2024, approximately 160 direct flights per week will connect North America to Taiwan, significantly enhancing accessibility. This increased connectivity will offer American travelers' greater convenience in discovering Taiwan's treasures and effortlessly connecting them to other East Asian destinations.

Attendees enjoyed a diverse array of immersive activities, including interactive traditional fan painting, tea ceremony tastings, Taiwan wildlife origami, and Kumiko coaster crafting. These hands-on experiences in Taiwanese folk arts, coupled with informative presentations, deepened travel advisors' understanding of Taiwan's rich cultural tapestry and unique attractions.

American travel advisors were excited about the opportunity to interact with the Taiwanese delegation and gain firsthand insights into Taiwan's offerings. With the expansion of direct flights from the U.S. West Coast, they eagerly anticipate a rise in American travelers venturing to Taiwan to explore its wonders.

About the Taiwan Tourism Administration

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. There are three North American tourism offices located in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration