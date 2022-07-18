Taiwan Two-Wheeler Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026: Advancements in Connected Technologies for 2Ws, Innovative Business Models for e-2Ws, New Model Launches Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Two-Wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the Taiwan market for two wheelers, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric two-wheeler (e-2W) markets.



It focuses on existing and future opportunities in Taiwan for ICE 2Ws and e-2Ws. ICE 2Ws and e-2Ws are compared based on maintenance, insurance, and fuel costs from 2016 to 2020. The forecast period is from 2021 to 2026. In addition, these 2Ws are differentiated based on their displacement and OEM market share.



The study examines the factors that are transforming the 2W space and how Taiwan, as a market, is positioning itself to transition toward electric solutions. The research service takes a deep dive into the macro factors through PESTLE and SWOT analyses and other growth drivers.

Growth projections for both ICE and electric two wheelers are provided, in addition to insights on 2W segments, major participants, their pricing and market shares.

Lastly, a snapshot of growth opportunities is provided through cost analysis, opportunity by fuel type, growing business models within the space, and the various opportunities EV products and solutions offer.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Taiwan Two-wheeler Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. 2W Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Roadmap of Taiwan's Two-wheeler Market

Two-wheeler Market Vehicle in Operation (VIO) for Two-wheeler Market

PESTLE Overview of Taiwan's Market for 2W

Market for 2W SWOT Analysis for Two-wheeler Market, Taiwan

Overall Market Attractiveness

Market Outlook for Two Wheelers

Market Snapshot

Key Market Trends, Taiwan

Evolving e-2W Ecosystem

Comparative Cost Analysis

Opportunities by Fuel Type

Opportunity by 2W Mobility Solutions, New Solutions

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunity for e-2W Products, Solutions, and Services

Regional Opportunities

3. Analysis of ICE 2W Segment

ICE Two-wheeler Historical Performance, Unit Shipment

ICE Two-wheeler Unit Shipment Forecast

ICE 2W Sales by Displacement

Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2021

Snapshot of Top ICE Models in Taiwan

4. Analysis of e-2W Segment

EV Two-wheeler Historical Sales Performance, Unit Shipment

Electric Two-wheeler Unit Shipment Forecast

Electric 2W Sales by Displacement

Top OEMs, Market Leaders in 2021

Snapshot of Top Electric Models in Taiwan

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Advancements in Connected Technologies for 2Ws

Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Business Models for e-2Ws

Growth Opportunity 3 - New Model Launches

6. List of Exhibits



