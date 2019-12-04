Taiwanese Artists to Debut RE-EARTH at UNFCCC COP 25 World Climate Summit

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RE-EARTH, a collective art project, was initiated by the Taiwanese artist and curator Patrice Chou, who has focused on themes of global challenges in recent years. By incorporating reused and recycled materials in this project, RE-EARTH hopes to encourage viewers to question the sustainability and suitability of artistic materials.

Globe of planet earth made of discarded coconut shells and tree bark from fallen tree branches Signature cloth made of bark sheets and reused fabric

"Human beings dominate the world," commented Chou. "We take every essence of what mother earth has to offer, and now the earth is suffering as a result. We are the world, and we ought to be responsible for a better world."

Co-organized by World Climate Summit Asia partner– Verdancy, several professionals from different fields have also connected with this concept and come on board to join this project, including notable tree bark professional Lee Yung-Moo, organic farming expert George Hu, textile artist Lai Yi-Ping, and sculptors Wang Jian and Lo Ya-Yun. As a result of research conducted by the collective, input from experts, and an exchange of ideas, project RE-EARTH now comprises 7 globes of various sizes, all of which have been made of different recycled and reused waste materials, including discarded energy bills, recycled clothes, sponges, canvas threads, and dehydrated herbs.

The main object in the art project is a globe of planet earth made of discarded coconut shells and tree bark from fallen tree branches. Chou and her team collected branches from paper mulberry trees from different seasons and latitudes. Then, the branches were pounded from top to bottom, which separated the bark from its center core. After this, every piece of bark went through a prolonged process of soaking and pounding until the bark pieces expanded and thin fibrous sheets of cloth were produced. According to Chou, every bark sheet had to be expanded until it was about 6 times larger in size, so that the material would become flexible enough to use. The core of the globe itself consisted of reshaped coconut shells, and the processed bark sheets were then glued on to the globe's core, piece by piece, in order to create various terrains and surfaces.

"It's time-consuming and requires a lot of patience," Chou said. "We were not sure what it would look like, but we really like how the object turned out." She continued, "The different colors and textures of the bark sheets add certain distinctive characteristics to the piece. Nature really can do wonders, and the resulting artwork is more amazing than we ever could have imagined."

To encourage viewer participation, the RE-EARTH project team also created a signature cloth made of bark sheets and reused fabric. "Everyone is welcome to 'reuse, reduce, and recycle,' and be the reason for a better planet earth," said Chou. "We hope to collect as many signatures as possible with this, and this piece will be incorporated into our next project."

RE-EARTH will debut at the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP25, and specifically at the World Climate Summit on Sunday, December 8, at the Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel and Conference Center in Madrid, Spain. This year, WCS and Investment COP will bring together over 40 international partners and a leading cohort of speakers for discussions on a variety of topics, including building smart and sustainable cities, mobilizing investment for climate resilience, and accelerating the global transition to renewable energy.

The event does require pre-registration, and further information about the World Climate Summit, including this year's speakers, the event program, and registration details, can be found at worldclimatesummit.org.

More information about project RE-EARTH can be found at patricechou.com or by emailing artofpatrice@gmail.com for further details.

《RE-EARTH》Exhibition Information

Date：2019.12.8

Time：9:00 - 17:00

Venue：Madrid Marriott Auditorium

Address: Av. de Aragón, 400, 28022 Madrid, Spain

Media contact:

George Hu

230322@email4pr.com

886-919563599

SOURCE Verdancy