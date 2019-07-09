Taiwanese delegation led by ASVDA and Taoyuan City Mayor takes part in the 2019 Global City Teams Challenge expo

The delegation left from Taiwan on July 7 with the aim of deepening its understanding of advanced technologies and the status of development in relation to smart cities across the US. The delegation's tour includes visits to the City of New York Police Department and the Microsoft Technology Center on July 8, followed by the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Rockville, Maryland on July 9. All the delegation members have been invited to take part in a gala dinner held on July 10 where they will have an exchange of opinions with peers and officials from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S, the American Institute in Taiwan and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

During the expo, Mr. Cheng will deliver a keynote speech on the morning of July 11 (US Eastern Time). The next day, Ms. Wang will engage in a discussion with her peers from around the world at a Roundtable event. In addition to the GCTC expo and other concurrent events, delegation members plan to actively participate in a variety of sub-forums where they will share their experiences and seek promising business opportunities. Among the various initiatives, the members of the delegation representing the Taipei City Government will elaborate on its work in promoting Go Smart, the Taipei Smart City Project Management Office plans to give a presentation on the Smart Taipei project while blockchain-centered tech startup BiiLabs will share experiences in how to facilitate digital transformation via blockchain technologies at the Knowledge/Technology Platform and Cybersecurity & Privacy Committee sub-forums. Kingwaytek, in partnership with the Taoyuan City Government, is scheduled to give a presentation on the Hutoushan Innovation Hub and Smart Driving Center during the Transportation Cluster sub-forum. International Integrated Systems, Inc., a system integrator with support from the Tainan City Government, will give a talk on the Integrated Information Platform for Smart Transportation.

GCTC is organized by the NIST to promote exchanges and share knowledge about smart city solutions between major cities around the world. The 2019 GCTC is the largest ever smart city-themed event hosted by the US federal government, with the participation of over 100 teams and more than 120 cities worldwide.

SOURCE ASVDA

