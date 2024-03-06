Taiwanese EMS Industry: Strategic Paths Toward Net Zero Emissions Revealed

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of The Taiwanese EMS Industry's Net Zero Emissions Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report surveyed leading Taiwanese electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers to understand their strategies in goal settings, identifying carbon emission hotspots, and planning for net-zero emissions.

The international community has reached a consensus on achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The European Union (EU) and the US markets are set to introduce carbon border adjustment mechanisms next year. Governments around the world are also rolling out carbon trading platforms to levy carbon taxes. These efforts will inevitably affect Taiwan's export-oriented businesses.

It also analyzes their current efforts in carbon reduction to provide reference for other industry players striving to achieve net-zero emissions. The goal is to accelerate the industry's pace towards net-zero emissions to maintain competitive advantages.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Leading Taiwan Companies' Carbon Reduction Targets and Emission Hotspots

1.1 Impact of International Manufacturers on Leading Taiwanese Companies' Net-Zero Timelines

1.2 Similarities in Emission Hotspots between Taiwanese and Overseas EMS Providers

1.3 Brands Have Lower Carbon Intensity than Manufacturers



2. Leading Taiwanese EMS Providers' Carbon Reduction Strategies

2.1 Net-zero Emissions Strategies Affected by Development Disparities among EMS Providers

2.1.1 Comparison of Electronics Manufacturing Strategies

2.1.2 Comparison of Manufacturers' Strategies



3. Leading Taiwanese EMS Providers' Carbon Reduction Efforts

3.1 Process Improvements: Upgrade Equipment to Enhance Energy Efficiency

3.2 Energy Substitution: Use Green Energy and Build Renewable Energy Equipment

3.3 Circular Economy: Extend Product Lifecycles and Reduce Process Waste

3.4 Supplier Management: Lower Emissions through Procurement Controls



4. Impact of the EMS Industry's Net-Zero Transition on Upstream and Downstream



5. The Analyst's Perspective



List of Tables

Table 1: International IT Hardware Vendors' Net-zero Planning and Renewable Energy Adoption Timelines

Table 2: Carbon Intensity Changes among Leading Taiwanese Vendors in Past 4 Years



List of Figures

Figure 1: Targets and Timelines of Leading Taiwanese EMS Providers

Figure 2: Carbon Emission Status of Leading Taiwanese and Overseas EMS Providers

Figure 3: Examples of Leading EMS Providers' Process Improvements

Figure 4: Examples of Leading EMS Providers' Energy Substitution

Figure 5: Examples of Leading EMS Providers' Circular Economy

Figure 6: Impact of the EMS Industry's Net-zero Transition on Upstream and Downstream





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acer

Apple

Asus

Compal

Dell

Foxconn

HP

Lenovo

Pegatron

Wistron

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/31angy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets