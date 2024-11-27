Taiwanese Enterprises Lead Global Innovation in Healthcare and Precision Surgery

Taiwanese Companies Address Critical Needs in Patient Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery, and Sustainable Practices

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Several leading Taiwanese companies are at the forefront of global healthcare innovation, offering cutting-edge medical care, minimally invasive surgical technologies, and sustainable solutions. With the support of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), these companies are enhancing patient outcomes and surgical precision while advancing sustainability.

For assistance finding and collaborating with Taiwan's leading innovators, please visit: https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/suppliers?cat=healthcare

Or email: [email protected]

Industry Overview and Key Innovations

Taiwan's robust industrial ecosystem drives its global leadership in medical solutions, minimally invasive surgery, and sustainable practices. Companies like EPED Inc., Wellell Inc., Karma Medical, and FOOTDISC are revolutionizing healthcare through their innovations.

EPED Inc.

Overview: A leader in minimally invasive surgical technologies, EPED Inc. specializes in safety, precision, and efficiency. With certifications like ISO13485 and CE marking, their innovations are trusted globally.

A leader in minimally invasive surgical technologies, EPED Inc. specializes in safety, precision, and efficiency. With certifications like ISO13485 and CE marking, their innovations are trusted globally. Innovation Highlight: RETINA Stereotactic Navigation System – Combining advanced digital medical imaging technology to deliver real-time surgical precision and reduce risks. The system ensures precise positioning during procedures and integrates seamlessly with a wide range of instruments in modern operating rooms.

Combining advanced digital medical imaging technology to deliver real-time surgical precision and reduce risks. The system ensures precise positioning during procedures and integrates seamlessly with a wide range of instruments in modern operating rooms. Its extensive applications include neurosurgery, ENT, craniofacial, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and plastic surgery. By minimizing surgical trauma, improving accuracy, and reducing complications, the system enhances patient outcomes. Tailored solutions like specialized adapters address diverse surgical needs, equipping surgeons to handle a wide range of clinical challenges effectively.

Wellell Inc.

Overview: Global leader in post-acute and acute care technology operating in over 80 countries.

Global leader in post-acute and acute care technology operating in over 80 countries. The cost of treating pressure ulcers is 3.6 times the cost of preventing them [1] . Pressure-reducing devices like specialised mattresses, cushions, and positioning aids have been shown to decrease the incidence of pressure ulcers compared to standard hospital mattresses [2] .

. Pressure-reducing devices like specialised mattresses, cushions, and positioning aids have been shown to decrease the incidence of pressure ulcers compared to standard hospital mattresses . Innovation: Optima Turn Pressure Relief Mattress – Automates repositioning and delivers alternating pressure therapy to reduce pressure ulcers and improve patient blood circulation. Automating this aspect of patient care aims to reduce caregiver injuries while optimising the caregiver's workflow and preventing costly long-term complications such as pressure ulcers.

Karma Medical

Overview: A worldwide leader in mobility solutions for elderly and disabled individuals since 1987, with a network of over 4,000 service points and local distributors.

A worldwide leader in mobility solutions for elderly and disabled individuals since 1987, with a network of over 4,000 service points and local distributors. Innovation Highlight: Ergo 3 Wheelchair – Advanced ergonomic design improves posture for users with weakened upper-body control by maintaining a balanced seated position. Research shows that proper wheelchair design and configuration are critical for elderly users. A mismatch between an individual's needs and their wheelchair can result in decreased mobility, poorer posture, pain, fatigue, and pressure ulcers, contributing to lower quality of life and increased need for assistance [3] .

Advanced ergonomic design improves posture for users with weakened upper-body control by maintaining a balanced seated position. Research shows that proper wheelchair design and configuration are critical for elderly users. A mismatch between an individual's needs and their wheelchair can result in decreased mobility, poorer posture, pain, fatigue, and pressure ulcers, contributing to lower quality of life and increased need for assistance . The number of elderly people in the US is projected to double to 71.5 million by 2030[4]. With an increasingly ageing global population, mobility solutions like the Ergo 3 are essential for increasing the independence of older adults in activities of daily living and reducing the need for caregiver assistance.

FOOTDISC

Overview: Experts in foot health with patented biomechanical insoles for older adults, athletes, and those with chronic foot conditions.

Experts in foot health with patented biomechanical insoles for older adults, athletes, and those with chronic foot conditions. Proper foot care is especially critical for the elderly and diabetic populations. Elderly diabetic patients are significantly burdened by foot disease, with major causes including peripheral neuropathy, foot deformities, and peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The risk of major amputations increases with age, highlighting the importance of foot health awareness and management in these populations [5] .

. Innovation: 3DBS Dynamic Arch Support Insoles – The 3DBS insoles provide dynamic arch support to improve foot stability and reduce pressure and pain caused by arthritis and diabetes. This innovation aims to improve mobility and reduce the risk of injuries in the older adult population.

Taiwan's Ecosystem and Global Leadership

Taiwan offers a comprehensive ecosystem for healthcare, biotechnology, and sustainable agriculture industries. Known for its robust R&D capabilities, intellectual property protection, and extensive supply chain infrastructure, Taiwanese companies are advancing sustainability and technological innovation.

Advantages of Partnering with Taiwanese Companies

Technological Leadership: Advanced solutions backed by cutting-edge R&D.

Advanced solutions backed by cutting-edge R&D. Global Reach: Taiwan's enterprises maintain a global presence with extensive distribution networks across key markets.

enterprises maintain a global presence with extensive distribution networks across key markets. Sustainability Commitment: Focus on eco-friendly practices, particularly in sectors like agriculture and biotechnology.

TAITRA's Role in Supporting Global Expansion

TAITRA connects businesses with international partners through consultations and a global trade network. Discover innovative healthcare and surgical precision solutions by partnering with Taiwan's leading enterprises.

To explore partnerships with Taiwan's healthcare innovators, please visit https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/suppliers?cat=healthcare or access consultations on needs and matching services at https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/contact-us.

SOURCE INNOVATION HUB, TAITRA