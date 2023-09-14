Taiwanese Innovator "Taste At Ease" Launches High-Fiber, Low-Calorie Konjac Noodles: A Health Revolution for Global Consumers

A Culinary Breakthrough: Flavorful, Low-Calorie Alternatives to Traditional Staples

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a pioneering move, the Taiwan-based company "Taste At Ease" has unveiled its state-of-the-art product line - Instant Konjac Noodles & Rice. Established in July 2021, this brand is rapidly gaining traction among health enthusiasts worldwide, offering a fresh take on balanced diets without compromising flavor.

With health and wellness taking center stage today, many consumers face the challenge of reducing their intake of starchy staples. "Taste At Ease" addresses this gap with its Instant Konjac Noodles & Rice, providing an enticing, low-calorie alternative for those keen on mindful eating.

What sets this brand apart is its dedication to an unparalleled dining experience. By collaborating with culinary experts from diverse traditions, including Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Thai, "Taste At Ease" has crafted sauces that perfectly complement the unique texture of konjac. These sauces, distinct from the norm, amplify the flavor of each konjac dish.

For the gourmet enthusiasts, the brand has introduced a line of gourmet canned condiments, featuring delicacies ranging from Hakka-style preserved meat to traditional Chinese spicy meat sauce. These flavors seamlessly blend with the konjac noodles and rice, offering a versatile dining palette.

Made with a remarkable 99% pure konjac, these products stand out for their quality, devoid of unnecessary starch and fillers. Their versatility is evident, as they can be fried, boiled, sautéed, or steamed, all while retaining their essence. Feedback from culinary circles and consumers alike vouch for their adaptability and palatability.

Points:

Konjac Rice: One-third the calories of regular rice.

Konjac Noodles: A mere 7 calories per 100 grams.

Further Information

For a deeper dive into this culinary innovation, visit www.tasteae.com. The site offers insights into customer experiences, diverse recipes, and for retailers eyeing this transformative product, partnership opportunities are available.

Catering to the dynamic demographic aged 20-40, juggling demanding work lives, "Taste At Ease" emerges as the epitome of health and flavor fusion. The Instant Konjac Noodles & Rice are not just dietary additions; they symbolize a lifestyle choice harmonizing culinary delight with health.

SOURCE TANG HAN COMPANY LIMITED