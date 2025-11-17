Taiwan's CMUH Completes HIMSS "Grand Slam," Achieving DIAM Stage 7 Certification

TAICHUNG, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) has secured one of the world's highest honors in digital health, becoming the first hospital in Taiwan to achieve Stage 7 certification under the HIMSS Digital Imaging Adoption Model (DIAM). The designation, awarded by the U.S.-based Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), represents the pinnacle of excellence in medical imaging worldwide.

China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) achieved Stage 7 certification under the HIMSS Digital Imaging Adoption Model (DIAM). The CMUH team and HIMSS certification committee pose for a group photo to mark this milestone achievement.

With this achievement, CMUH has now completed the entire portfolio of HIMSS certifications, earning what hospital Superintendent Dr. Der Yang Cho described as a "grand slam" in global digital health standards. "This recognition symbolizes not only our commitment to advancing smart healthcare, but also our ability to integrate AI and digital imaging into clinical practice in ways that make diagnosis more precise, treatment faster, and patient care safer," Cho said.

DIAM Stage 7: Showcasing AI Excellence Across Multiple Clinical Fields

The DIAM Stage 7 recognition highlights how CMUH has deeply embedded artificial intelligence into its clinical workflows, with applications that span multiple medical disciplines:

Hi-Things Tele-ICU : AIoT integration provides real-time ICU monitoring, strengthening team-based decision-making for severe thoracic conditions.





: AIoT integration provides real-time ICU monitoring, strengthening team-based decision-making for severe thoracic conditions. Cardiovascular Emergencies : AI-assisted imaging enables faster detection of arrhythmias and myocardial infarction, improving life-saving interventions within the "golden minute."





: AI-assisted imaging enables faster detection of arrhythmias and myocardial infarction, improving life-saving interventions within the "golden minute." Stroke Diagnosis : AI tools rapidly identify acute stroke lesions, dramatically shortening diagnostic time.





: AI tools rapidly identify acute stroke lesions, dramatically shortening diagnostic time. Radiation Oncology : Automated organ contouring enhances treatment accuracy while improving workflow efficiency and reducing clinical workload.





: Automated organ contouring enhances treatment accuracy while improving workflow efficiency and reducing clinical workload. Pathology : Digital pathology interpretation improves diagnostic precision while enhancing overall operational efficiency





: Digital pathology interpretation improves diagnostic precision while enhancing overall operational efficiency Gastroenterology : Smart endoscopy allows early detection of gastrointestinal polyps, enabling timely intervention.





: Smart endoscopy allows early detection of gastrointestinal polyps, enabling timely intervention. Smart Ward Management: Real-time imaging systems, combined with robust data security, safeguard patient privacy and improve hospital operations.

Advancing Digital Maturity Toward a New Global Benchmark

CMUH began laying the groundwork for digital transformation in 2016, systematically pursuing HIMSS's global standards to create a blueprint for a "smart hospital." By 2025, it had completed a full sweep of top-tier HIMSS certifications:

2023: INFRAM (Infrastructure Adoption Model) Stage 7 and EMRAM (Electronic Medical Record Adaption Model) re-certification





2023: HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence





2023: Highest global score in the Digital Health Indicator (DHI) assessment





2025: AMAM (Analytics Maturity Assessment Model) Stage 7





2025: DIAM (Digital Imaging Adaption Model) Stage 7

Leading the Future of Smart Healthcare Worldwide Through Collective Commitment

Cho emphasized that the DIAM Stage 7 certification reflects years of dedication from CMUH's entire team. "This is not just an institutional honor; it is the collective result of every colleague's effort. We will continue to deepen our use of AI and digital health, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding patients' safety and wellbeing," he said.

By reaching the highest international benchmarks, CMUH has positioned itself as a world-class leader in smart healthcare, setting a standard that hospitals across Asia — and around the globe — will look to emulate.

For more information, reach out to Tinna Nien at 0975-680942.

SOURCE China Medical University Hospital