Taiwan's Department of Industrial Technology Showcases Innovative Technologies at TIE 2021

The TIE Discovering Technology Treasures Pavilion offers two major focuses: crucial technologies for future industrial upgrading and innovative startups that show high potential in the industries. DoIT Director General Chyou-Huey Chiou pointed out that innovation is the key to enhancing the global competitiveness of Taiwan's industries. The DoIT has long been supporting national R&D activities engaging in more than 1,200 technologies. These research teams are encouraged to transfer technologies to existing industries, adopt an entrepreneur mindset, and build startups. This route is similar to how Taiwan's wafer industry has grown from startups and created significant economic value.

DoIT Presents Crucial Technologies for Industrial Upgrading and Discovers Potential Technologies to Form Startups

AI has brought significant business opportunities for the technology industry. In recent years, there have been many attempts to integrate AI into medical care to benefit the public. The DoIT supported the Institute for Information Industry (III) to develop the AI Assistant of Mammogram, an innovative application that reduces the waiting time for breast cancer test results from two months to a week, allowing patients with breast cancer to start treatment as soon as possible.

As society ages, chronic diseases become more prevalent and the number of cancer patients increases, which raises the demand for medicine and medical care. The DoIT commissioned the National Health Research Institute to develop DBPR115, a novel small-molecule drug conjugate (SMDC). This can potentially lead to new cancer drugs featuring low dosage, low side effects, and high treatment results.

In response to the EU's 2023 carbon border tax policy and the shift to green supply chains by major international manufacturers, the DoIT also provides carbon reduction solutions to industries. For example, the DoIT commissioned ITRI to synthesize CO 2 into low-carbon methanol to supply industrial use and realize circular recycling.

With the development of electric vehicles (EVs), many are seeking innovative battery technology that offers rapid charging, larger capacities, and higher safety. ITRI has developed Networked Amide Epoxy Polymer Electrolyte (NAEPE) for EVs. NAEPE can replace flammable liquid electrolytes and can be cured at room temperature, maintaining high ionic conductivity while improving high voltage stability. The NAEPE flash point temperature raises after curing, makes it flame retardant, and creates a high-temperature cycle life, thereby resolving safety issues of high-energy lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). The solid-state LIBs using NAEPE can be connected in modules, which leads to the development of single cells exceeding 10 volts and greatly increases the energy density.

For startups, this on-line expo presents ITRI's hydrogen energy startup team, which uses hydrogen fuel batteries to directly generate power with the hydrogen leftover from manufacturing processes. This technology can offer manufacturers a better low carbon emission alternative, setting up a complete business model to shorten time-to-market. DoIT also assisted Lextar Electronics in developing the ultra-thin QD-LED (U-light) special packaging technology. This technology increases monitor brightness by 30%, displays more realistic colors, and saves power and reduces carbon emissions. This is the world's only monitor packaging product that is both super-thin (<10 mm) and has Ultra Wide-Color (BT 2020 >90%).

TDPs for a Better Life: Eight Video Clips Presenting New Technologies

The DoIT has continuously supported the development of innovative technologies to solve industry pain points and/or meet user demands. Eight R&D teams are invited this year to share their new technologies and R&D process via pre-recorded videos, such as the total solution of in-office digital restoration developed by the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC). This technology allows dentists to rapidly create intraoral images. In the past, making dentures required over a week; but with this technology, it can be produced in eight hours, significantly cutting down the patient's waiting time. The videos will premiere online on Oct. 14.

Come visit the TIE Discovering Technology Treasures expo online (till Oct. 23) and at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 (till Oct. 16). All visitors and inquiries are welcome!

Click here to visit the expo: [https://tievirtual.twtm.com.tw/iframe?group=f36efffd-9ee6-4962-aa09-72f6797d2449&lang=en]

Discovering Technology Treasures Carnival: [ https://www.tiedtt.tpef888.com/ ]

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)