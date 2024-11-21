Taiwan's EVA Air activates NDC connection with Sabre

The addition of EVA Air advances Sabre's multi-source content strategy by expanding booking options for travel agencies

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SINGAPORE and TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan , Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced New Distribution Capability (NDC) connectivity from Star Alliance member and five-star SKYTRAX airline, EVA Air, through Sabre's global multi-source content platform.

With this new connection, EVA Air's NDC content will be seamlessly integrated into Sabre's global distribution system (GDS), allowing travel agencies and corporate buyers to compare flight options with greater efficiency and transparency. This move aligns with EVA Air's commitment to improving the customer experience by offering more personalized and flexible fare choices. Additional information will be released by the airline in the coming months.

"Implementing our NDC connection to Sabre's global travel marketplace is an exciting milestone for EVA Air as we continue to expand our distribution strategy," said EVA Air Vice President, Digital and Information Planning, Eric Chiu. "By participating in Sabre's extensive global marketplace and activating NDC capabilities, we are able to deliver an even higher level of service to travellers."

NDC is designed to enhance airline retailing by enabling carriers to distribute more diverse and real-time travel options through third parties. By integrating and normalizing NDC offers, Sabre gives travel agencies and corporate buyers an efficient way to shop, book and service airlines' NDC offers alongside traditional content and low-cost carrier options by using Sabre's APIs and travel agency booking platforms, Sabre Red 360 and Sabre Red Launchpad™. Travel sellers will have more options to customize the travel experience for their clients.

"We're delighted that EVA Air has chosen to join the growing number of airlines globally who are activating NDC connections through Sabre," said Kathy Morgan, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Distribution Experience, Sabre Travel Solutions. "It is another proof point of our commitment to providing airlines with the solutions they need to retail fares and offers in a way that makes sense for their business growth, while providing travel agencies with a seamless way to shop, book, and manage all types of airline content."

Established in 1989, EVA Air now offers around 60 international routes. EVA Air's network includes regional and international services to destinations across Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and the United States.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About EVA Air

EVA Airways, established in 1989, had lofty goals when EVA made its maiden flight on July 1, 1991. Today, we serve a global network that connects Asia to Europe, North America and Oceania and links more than 60 major business and tourist destinations. We fly to every region and extend passenger and cargo services worldwide by code-sharing flights with other leading airlines.

For more information visit www.evaair.com

