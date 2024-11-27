Taiwan's Fasteners Hold Strategic US Industries Together

As the largest fastener exporter to North America, Taiwan's fastener makers drive innovation to power key industries like AI, aerospace, EV, and construction.

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is unveiling several case studies to illustrate how Taiwan leads production worldwide of high-value, high-precision fasteners, powering the aerospace, AI, electric vehicle, and construction industries.

For assistance finding and collaborating with Taiwan's leading innovators, please visit: https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/suppliers?cat=fasteners-and-hands-tools

Or email: [email protected]

Taiwan's lead in hardware fasteners

In the US, growing AI, aerospace, electric vehicle, and construction industries are driving high demand for various high-quality parts, including advanced fasteners. As the largest fastener exporter to North America, Taiwan leads the way globally in fasteners with a half-century-old industry. Taiwan is also the third largest exporter globally, accounting for around 13 percent of global production, according to Fastener Europe. The majority of its metal exports are metal fasteners, such as screws, nuts, and bolts.

With over 1,800 fastener manufacturers, Taiwan has a highly developed industry — further advanced by its Taiwan Industrial Fasteners Institute (TIFI), established in 1969.

Holding together high-growth industries

Taiwan's world-class fastener makers, including the renowned CPC Fasteners International Co., Ltd. and Fivetech, are empowering key industries with specialized fasteners tailored to each sector:

CPC : Known for advanced fasteners used in construction and infrastructure projects.

: Known for advanced fasteners used in construction and infrastructure projects. Fivetech: Specializes in precision fasteners for electronics, AI, and automotive applications.

Leading through innovation and customization

The advantages of Taiwan's fastener makers are that their deep expertise enables them to provide advanced innovation and extensive customization.

A one-stop shop with 25 years of experience, CPC implements automation and cutting-edge machinery to create precision-engineered screws at scale, using innovative materials and designs. The company has its own manufacturing plant and in-house R&D capabilities to offer unique, customized solutions, focusing on long-term customer success. Driven by the slogan "small screws make great buildings," its tailored solutions for the construction industry include bi-metal screws, zinc die casting capped screws, and stainless-steel capped screws.

With a global client base across 30 countries, Fivetech has a robust R&D team dedicated to enriching servers and data centers worldwide with tool-less, user-friendly mechanical components. For example, its captive screws are a tool-free solution for fastening servers, storage, cooling, and other hardware for data centers, particularly those used for AI. They provide engineers with easy maintenance, locking, and unlocking; prevent the loss of small parts in data centers; and offer a high degree of customization.

A key partner worldwide

More broadly, Taiwan's business community has several advantages to offer:

Technological capabilities : Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies

: Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies Trustworthy and reliable : Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property

: Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property Customer-centric : Flexibility and customization for specific needs

: Flexibility and customization for specific needs Compatible with friendshoring efforts: With operations and networks worldwide for business continuity

Helping international buyers access the best of Taiwan

When searching for a supplier or partner overseas, companies often struggle with finding a suitable company that is trustworthy and reliable, and then communication can pose additional challenges. To accelerate this process and foster impactful synergies, TAITRA serves as a resource and facilitates collaborating with the island's most unique, forward-looking startups and enterprises.

The organization solves the pain points of international buyers with the following services:

Consultations on needs and matching services: https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/contact-us

Extensive list of companies available online for free: https://en.innovation.taitra.org.tw/suppliers?cat=fasteners-and-hands-tools

Pre-vetting and screening companies as reliable and trustworthy

Facilitating communication and ensuring successful contact is made

To ensure buyers collaborate with high-integrity businesses, TAITRA has established real-time, borderless services through a comprehensive trade network of over 60 overseas offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, and the organization holds cooperation agreements with over 500 international trade-related sister organizations.

SOURCE INNOVATION HUB, TAITRA