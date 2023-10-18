Taiwan's First and Largest Queer Reality Dating TV Show "Boys Like Boys" Hits GagaOOLala and Global OTT Platforms

View Trailer + Key Art HERE

Download Fact Sheet HERE

Download Press Notes HERE

A groundbreaking dating reality show, achieving a historic international milestone as the first of its kind selected for a film festival in Taiwan .

. Strictly non-scripted, a breath of fresh air in the competitive market.

An inclusive spectrum of queer identities, cast from nearly 1,000 applicants.

A rare opportunity to explore the life and culture of the queer community, and to learn about the challenges and difficulties that queer men encounter even in the country that has legalized same-sex marriage.

Episode 1 scored over 350,000 views within the first 24 hours.

TAIPEI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GagaOOLala, the world's leading LGBTQ+ BL streaming service, has launched its debut original queer dating show, Boys Like Boys, following the auditions announced in October 2022. Within a mere 24 hours of episode 1's release, it garnered a remarkable 350,000+ views on platforms owned by GagaOOLala. Notably, it is the first dating program to be selected for an international film festival, the Kaohsiung Film Festival.

Boys Like Boys is a landmark production as Taiwan's first and largest queer dating reality show. It's a heartwarming and inspiring journey, following a group of courageous men on a six-day and five-night quest for love. In each episode, these individuals go on diverse dates, uncover more about each other, and embark on a profound journey of self-discovery. This show promises to entertain, inspire, and resonate with audiences like never before.

The show stands out by its unwavering commitment to a non-scripted approach, offering viewers genuine, unfiltered reactions and interactions from the participants. It is a breath of fresh air in the competitive genre. Without scripted lines, stage scenes and fake situations, the show relies on thoughtful game tasks, real-time directions, and spontaneous interactions. NIO, one of the show's stars, reveals, "During the filming process, there's no off time. Cameras keep rolling even after the lights go out. We also cannot disclose program details to the outside world, so apart from knowing that I'm at work, my family and friends have no idea where I've gone or what I'm doing." The cast is left completely blindsided by what happens next to bring out a maximum natural feel to the storyline.

Another standout feature is the show's casting, which embraces a diverse spectrum of queer identities. Participants include not only gay individuals but also those who identify as bisexual. This eclectic mix features individuals ranging from traditionally conservative civil servants to those who embrace non-muscular styles. Their combined experiences promise a rich tapestry of unique perspectives. Eri, one of the show's participants, reflects, "As I observe the LGBTQ+ community in Taiwan, a preference for individuals with short hair, a sunny disposition, a muscular physique, and a cute demeanor seems evident. However, I don't neatly conform to these traditional stereotypes. But can there truly be only one type for men? I firmly believe I'm not alone in this experience and am immensely appreciative of the show's producers for broadening the horizons of possibility."

The show's director, Fox Huang, unveiled his original vision for this reality series, stating, "Participants in Boys Like Boys were meticulously selected to represent diverse cross-sections of society, spanning professions, ages, and personalities. Our goal is to provide a platform where anyone, regardless of their appearance, orientation, character, or occupation, can experience the joys of love."

Jay Lin, the founder of GagaOOLala and the show's executive producer, emphasizes that the main focus of this show is the story of a group of individuals who happen to be queer seeking love. This holds significant importance for LGBTQ content, symbolizing how LGBTQ content has evolved from scripted, sorrowful tales of homophobia and coming out to celebrating freedom, equality, and the pursuit of love and happiness.

Huang said the first two episodes of Boys Like Boys are just a taste of what's to come. Drama and exciting developments are on the horizon, and the show's future episodes promise more drama and thrilling moments. The debut episode is currently accessible worldwide on GagaOOLala's YouTube channel, with availability on WeTV for viewers in the Philippines and Thailand. The subsequent episodes, Episode 2 and Episode 3, are scheduled for release on GagaOOLala at 12 p.m. (Taipei time) on October 21 and each following Saturday. Furthermore, Video Market and RAKUTEN are set to launch the series in Japan on October 21, and VIU will soon follow for viewers in the Philippines and Thailand.

About GagaOOLala

Bringing LGBTQ stories from around the world to you, wherever you are, whenever you want.

GagaOOLala #FindYourStory is Asia's leading LGBTQ+ and BL streaming service based in Taiwan, with over 2.8 million members coming in from all nations across the globe. Currently, the platform boasts a rapidly increasing library of around 1,600 titles available in 249 territories, including films, series, documentaries, shorts, and anime, with fresh, curated content added on a weekly basis.

Launched in early 2017 by Portico Media , GagaOOLala has swiftly risen to become a globally recognized and trusted LGBTQ+ brand. With a strong Asian focus, it delivers legally licensed LGBTQ+ premium content and original productions to screens worldwide. GagaOOLala stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of queer and Asian identities, showcasing that LGBTQ+ stories transcend the boundaries of gender, race, nationality, and sexual orientation.

Media Contact

GagaOOLala/Portico Media

Global Public Relations & Brand Lead

Sherry Liu

sherry@porticomedia.com

SOURCE GagaOOLala