Taiwan's MIRDC Triumphs Again: One Silver and Two Bronze in Edison Awards

FLORIDA CITY, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 Edison Awards, held on April 18th in Florida, the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC), a unit under the aegis of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, was once again recognized for its pioneering work in metallurgy, marking its eighth consecutive year of international accolades. The MIRDC took home one silver and two bronze awards for its three innovations: the Corrosion-Resistant, Surface Hardening System Equipment for Austenite Stainless Steel (CRSH), the Micro Complex Internal Pipe Coating System Technology, and the Electrochemical Machining System for Intelligent Electrode with Three-Dimensional Variable Curvature (EMS). The technologies have demonstrated their utility across a broad range of fields, including engineering and robotics, business technology, and aerospace, reinforcing MIRDC's role as a leader in technological innovation.

Corrosion-Resistant, Surface Hardening System Equipment for Austenite Stainless Steel (CRSH): Taking home the silver, the solution focuses on enhancing austenitic stainless steel—a material prized for its corrosion resistance. The innovation addresses longstanding challenges around the steel's inherent limitations in strength and scalability. The set up includes five integrated systems and three novel designs that enable low-temperature, continuous processes, making it possible for flexible and mass production while maintaining the material's high hardness and corrosion resistance. The technology is poised to transform several sectors, among them, optoelectronics, semiconductors, machine tools, aerospace, electric vehicles, medical devices, food and chemical processing, fasteners, and valve components, offering new solutions to old challenges.

Micro Complex Internal Pipe Coating System Technology: Awarded a bronze, this technology is at the forefront of applying micro complex fuel piping coating in satellite propulsion systems. Unique in its capability, it creates a highly uniform, complete, and dense nanoscale coating layer inside tubes with complex 3D geometries and tiny internal diameters of only 4 millimeters. The innovation not only improves fuel compatibility but also supports the domestic production of critical satellite components. Initially deployed in the aerospace industry, it is now finding applications in the semiconductor and medical sectors, enhancing Taiwan Space Agency's research collaborations for the third year in a row.

Electrochemical Machining System for Intelligent Electrode with Three-Dimensional Variable Curvature (EMS): Also a bronze winner, the system addresses key challenges in traditional machining, such as electrode wear in discharge machining and the navigation of complex electrochemical machining paths. It allows for the machining of challenging materials, ultra-thin curved surfaces, or components requiring stress-free finishes. The system has tripled production efficiency and has been crucial in incorporating "made-in-Taiwan" technologies into the international aerospace component supply chain. Currently, it is employed in validating the manufacturing of aerospace turbine fan diffusers and has fostered significant international collaborations, including with the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA, bringing MIRDC's homegrown technologies to the international stage.

Both the Corrosion-Resistant, Surface Hardening System Equipment for Austenite Stainless Steel (CRSH) and the Electrochemical Machining System for Intelligent Electrode with Three-Dimensional Variable Curvature (EMS) were honored with the R&D 100 Awards in 2022 and 2023, respectively, underscoring their innovation and impact. Additionally, the Micro Complex Internal Pipe Coating System Technology achieved significant international recognition at its first Edison Awards appearance, collecting accolades globally and locally. MIRDC's CEO, Yung-Hsiang Lai, said that the institution is deeply committed to addressing the needs of the industry and fostering innovation in research and development. To celebrate these achievements and promote team solidarity, the award-winning group attended the ceremony in the USA, reflecting MIRDC's dedication to ongoing advancement and contribution to technological development.

