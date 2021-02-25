Taiwon Myrick Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage's Alpharetta Branch

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage lender, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) (https://www.atlantichm.com/) announced Taiwon Myrick has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Mortgage Loan Officer.

Taiwon has worked on the automotive side of lending for over a decade. With that experience, he became knowledgeable of many programs and structures needed to make the loans happen.

Taiwon Headshot Atlantic Home Mortgage Logo

"I know how I felt during my first home buying process. I knew nothing. It's my role to offer information to my clients and encourage them to ask questions based on what they know. My job is to make the process of acquiring the loan as smooth, transparent, and stress-free as possible," said Myrick.

Not everyone comes from the same mold and credit profiles differ from person to person, so Taiwon works to make the dream of home ownership come true. He is licensed in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

"I'm truly grateful for working with a company that has had success in this business and is willing to share that with me. Everyone from the owner down to the newest person here is in my corner helping me strive to be my absolute best," said Myrick.

"Taiwon brings an incredible energy as well as plenty of experience in the automotive side of lending that we are confident he will be an incredible asset to the company," said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems to be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $300 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com

Media contact:

Larissa Negreiros

[email protected]

678-695-6746

SOURCE Atlantic Home Mortgage

Related Links

https://www.atlantichm.com

