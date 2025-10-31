TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes 1005M-Size Embeddable Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor with 22-μF Capacitance for AI Servers

TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. has commercialized and begun mass production of embeddable multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) that achieves a capacitance of 22-μF in a 1005M size (1.0 x 0.5 mm).

This ceramic capacitor is an MLCC designed for decoupling applications on IC power lines used in AI servers and other types of information devices.

Components embedded in a board require high precision in terms of flatness of the external electrodes for connection to the circuit. With respect to this requirement, TAIYO YUDEN has commercialized an embeddable MLCC that achieves a 22-μF capacitance in a 1005M size by enhancing external electrode formation technology and other elemental technologies.

Mass production of the capacitor began at our Tamamura Plant (Sawa District, Gunma Prefecture) in August 2025. Samples are available for 20 yen per unit.

Technology Background

AI servers and other types of devices with advanced information processing capabilities are equipped with ICs that consume extremely large amounts of power. For decoupling purposes in such power supply circuits, small, high-capacity MLCCs are required to handle large currents.

Additionally, to minimize circuit loss and noise, it is important to route the power supply circuit close to the ICs. Traditional power supply circuits are routed around ICs. But, technological developments are progressing, allowing them to be placed closer, such as on the back of the board or directly under the ICs. Thus, embeddable MLCCs need to be equipped with high-precision external electrodes to connect to the lines.

To satisfy this need, TAIYO YUDEN has improved its external electrode formation technology and commercialized 1005M-size embeddable MLCC with a capacitance of 22 μF.

TAIYO YUDEN is continuing to develop new MLCCs with higher capacitance and other distinguishing features.

Applications

Decoupling applications on IC power lines used in AI servers and other types of information devices



Size (LxW）

[mm] (max.) T [mm]

(max.) Rated

voltage [V] Rated

capacitance [μF] Capacitance

tolerance [%] Temp. [℃] Temperature

characteristics 1.2x0.7 0.8 2.5 22 ±20 -55～+125 X7T 2.5 22 ±20 -55～+105 X6S 4.0

