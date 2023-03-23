TAJÍN AND BUD LIGHT DELIVER ON FANS POPULAR REQUEST AND INTRODUCE THE NEW BUD LIGHT CHELADA TAJÍN CHILE LIMÓN

The #1 chili lime seasoning and the #1 best-selling beer brand in the U.S. market announce new collaboration that brings a flavor-bursting Chelada to the market

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some things are just better together, the perfect pairing. Two of the most beloved brands come together to create the new Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón. Tajin the #1 chili lime seasoning in both the U.S. and Mexico and a fan favorite among diverse communities in the U.S. is joining forces with Bud Light, to launch the new Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón. This innovation for consumers ages 21+ blends Tajín's mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt with America's #1 best-selling crisp lager to form the flavor-bursting, lime-flavored and mildly spicy combination.

"Our partnership with Bud Light delivers on our shared values sparking moments of joy for consumers who have patiently awaited the introduction of a Tajin Chelada in partnership with America's preferred beer brand, Bud Light," said Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances for Tajin USA International. "The new Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón is an authentic offering poised to be well received by consumers who seek to make it their beverage of choice as they enjoy key moments with those who matter most."

The wait is finally over for fans who have requested the Chelada innovation and who will be able to get their hands on the mouthwatering beverage as it hits stores on Monday, March 27, 2023. Bud Light Chelada Tajín packs will be available nationwide in 25 oz. cans. The launch will consist of consumer activations, a new product forward TV commercial, out-of-home billboards, social and digital extensions, and much more.

"Bud Light has a deep understanding of our fan base and their preferences - whether that be their passions, habits or the flavors they love," said Steve Wolf, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light Extensions. "We're thrilled to be joining forces with the beloved Tajín brand and kick things up a notch with our new Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón which is certain to give Chelada fans that mildly spicy combination they are looking for."

For those who have patiently awaited this moment, it's time to celebrate. This new launch is more than a collaboration; it's a partnership that sparks joy and brings people together! So, gather your friends and family and get ready to experience the perfect pairing – the Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón. Lastly, top off your Chelada with some Tajín Clásico Seasoning and enjoy!

To learn about the latest on Tajin USA visit Tajin.com and follow Tajín on all social channels at @TajinUSA. For Bud Light Chelada visit BudLight.com and follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLightChelada, on Twitter at @BudLight, and on Instagram at @BudLightChelada.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in the chili powder category, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajin.com .

About Bud Light

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light NEXT, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America, consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com .

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE Tajín USA