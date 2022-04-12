Tajín announces opening of world-class manufacturing plant and research facility

The 161, 458 square-foot state-of-the-art facility, located on nearly 20 acres, includes three warehouses and 10 production lines, and will have the capacity to process up to 5.3 million lbs. of product per month, increasing the Company's overall production capability by 80 percent. The increased production capability will place Tajin as the world leader in the production and commercialization of chili-based products.

"The global consumption of chili peppers and chili-based products shows no signs of letting up," said Javier Leyva, Director of Tajín® U.S. "Currently, the U.S. is our biggest market outside of Mexico and represents 50 percent of our global sales. With Tajin's presence in more than 65 countries and expanding, our multi-million-dollar investment will allow us to meet this growing demand and increase our global footprint," added Leyva.

The investment in the CICE in Jalisco, Mexico, is a first of its kind in the sector and aims to transform the local region into a state-of-the-art zone to produce the highest quality chili peppers.

Tajín sees the work being done at its new facilities as having huge ripple effects across the supply chain. With an emphasis in the production of non-genetically modified seeds and sustainability, the CICE will deliver these to local farmers and producers, giving them a path to enter the fast-growing global chili pepper market.

Today, Tajín Clásico Seasoning, is the leading brand for Industrias Tajín® and the number one chili powder in both the U.S. and Mexico. In addition to its chili powder products, Tajin has expanded its offering into the hot sauce category with Tajín Mild Hot Sauce and Tajín Fruity Chamoy Mild Hot Sauce.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a 100% Mexican company, leader in Mexico and United States markets in chili powder, and one of the most important in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. It has presence in more than 65 countries around the world. It was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of lime, chili, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín exports to the United States for the first time and Tajin International Corporation is established in Houston, TX, from where all the commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in the Central American and European markets in 2006.

