Take 5 Oil Change and Castrol Announce Strategic Partnership

"The automotive aftermarket is changing at an ever-accelerating pace, and consumers demand more every day," said David Bouet, President of Castrol USA and Canada. "Take 5 Oil Change is at the forefront of those changes in providing time-and convenience-starved consumers a quick and convenient service. Castrol is proud to be partnered with Take 5 Oil change."

The two companies will combine industry expertise and data-driven insights to continue accelerating Take 5 Oil Change's aggressive expansion plans.

Since opening their first location in Metairie, Louisiana in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change has grown rapidly to become one of the largest quick lube chains in the U.S. with over 500 shops across 18 states and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is owned by Driven Brands, the leading franchisor of automotive aftermarket services in North America with more than 2,800 locations, including brands such as CARSTAR®, Meineke®, Maaco®, ABRA®, and 1-800-Radiator®.

"Castrol has been a long-standing partner of Take 5 Oil Change and Driven Brands," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Driven Brands. As we continue to drive our Take 5 Oil Change network and grow our customer base, we seek to strategically partner with innovative companies such as Castrol that provide not only top brands to our customers, but incredible service and value to our franchisees."

About Castrol

Castrol, the lubricants brand of BP, is a global leader in lubricant technology, serving customers and consumers in over 140 countries in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy production sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality products, highly responsive services and cutting-edge technology. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please visit http://www.castrol.com/us.

About Take 5 Oil Change

Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® is a quick lube franchise under Driven Brands featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers an on average 10-minute oil change service and four ancillary services such as air filter, wiper blade changes, and transmission and radiator fluid replacements. Take 5 has over 500 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.take5oilchange.com.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the parent company of North America's leading automotive aftermarket brands across four distinct verticals: Repair & Maintenance, housing Meineke Car Care Centers®; Paint & Collision, housing Maaco®, CARSTAR®, and ABRA®; Distribution, housing 1-800-Radiator & A/C®; and Quick Lube, housing Take 5 Oil Change®. Driven Brands has over 2,800 centers across North America, and combined; all businesses generate more than $2.8 billion in system sales and service approximately 8 million vehicles annually. For more information, visit drivenbrands.com.

