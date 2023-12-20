Take 5 Oil Change reaches milestone with 1,000th location grand opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leader in the quick lube industry, celebrated a momentous occasion today with the grand opening of its 1,000th location. This marks an extraordinary achievement, propelling the brand's growth by more than 1,400% since its acquisition by Driven Brands in 2016.

Take 5 Oil Change celebrates the opening of its 1000th store.
Following on the grand opening of its 300th franchised location in the U.S. earlier this year, Take 5 Oil Change continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the quick lube industry. The stay-in-your-car oil change franchise climbed the ranks on the Franchise Times' Top 400 and Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 lists in 2023, coming in at #87 and #106, respectively.

"This is a major milestone for our brand, which started with humble beginnings as a local oil change shop in New Orleans back in the 1980s," said Mo Khalid, EVP and Group President, Maintenance, Driven Brands. "Since acquiring Take 5 Oil Change with only 50 locations, we have seen tremendous growth and have more in the pipeline to look forward to."

The newest service center, operated by franchisee Purple Square Group and located in Fort Pierce, Florida, hosted a 1,000th grand opening celebration in honor of the milestone. The event featured Take 5's partners and premier oil suppliers, RelaDyne and Mobil 1. RelaDyne showcased a sprint car exhibition and hosted a meet and greet with accomplished sprint car driver, Logan Schuchart. Mobil 1, one of Take 5's newest collaborators, added to the excitement with a NASCAR vehicle display and an immersive racing simulator, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees.

As part of its commitment to local communities, Take 5 Oil Change will make a charitable donation of $5,000 to GraceWay Village, which serves the Fort Pierce community. GraceWay Village is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting residents who face challenges related to poverty, food scarcity, homelessness, and other pressing needs. Take 5 Oil Change's support of local communities runs deep. Throughout 2023, Take 5 Oil Change locations collectively raised over $1.1 million for children's hospitals nationwide and organizations supporting active duty military, veterans, and their families.

About Take 5 Oil Change
Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change® is a quick lube service featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers an on average 10-minute oil change service and ancillary services such as air filter replacement, wiper blade changes, and coolant exchanges. Take 5 has more than 900 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information, visit https://www.take5.com/oil-change/. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/.

About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from more than $6.2 billion in system-wide sales.

SOURCE Driven Brands

