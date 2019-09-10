Take 5 To Save Lives Campaign Takes Off on World Suicide Prevention Day

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the National Council for Suicide Prevention recognize the annual Take 5 to Save Lives suicide prevention campaign in recognition and support of World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) -- an annual event held on September 10. The campaign's main tool, www.take5tosavelives.org, is a website that encourages everyone to take five minutes out of their day to complete five prevention-focused action steps.

In partnership with the World Health Organization, the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) established the first WSPD in 2003 as part of a global effort to increase awareness and highlight new research, new programs, and other important activities surrounding suicide prevention across the globe.

"Take 5 to Save Lives is another way the members of the NCSP unite around a single message and put focus on the idea that fighting suicide is a collective effort, not just for us organizations in the trenches, but for every individual out there listening and paying attention to this issue," said Jennifer Owens, the Take 5 Campaign Director. This year , the campaign changed one of the action steps, Step 2- Know How to Help, to reflect how important it is to know what to say and what to do when you either recognize someone is struggling, or when you may be experiencing suicidal thinking yourself. "We want everyone to know that 1.) It's okay and you don't have to panic, and 2.) there are many resources to meet you where you're at. Going to the hospital isn't the only option anymore." Take 5 organizers believe this kind of information will help make a difference in people's willingness to seek guidance and help during a rough period in their life. "We can't be thankful enough to have individuals joining together on World Suicide Prevention Day to champion this vital cause."

The Take 5 to Save Lives campaign was designed to be shared with colleagues, friends, family, social groups, and on social media using the Take 5 Toolkit. On the website you will find fliers, the Take 5 logo, social media text and images, and more to make sharing the campaign easy and fun.

To learn more or to get involved in the Take 5 to Save Lives campaign, visit

www.take5tosavelives.org. Suicide is a global public health concern. The National Council for Suicide Prevention works to advance suicide prevention through leadership, advocacy, and a collective voice.

