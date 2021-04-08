Take a Bite out of this, Ladies: Eat Me Guilt Free Launches "You Glow Girl" Grant to Help Women Entrepreneurs Level Up

MIAMI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You glow, girls! Literally. Eat Me Guilt Free unveiled its first-ever "You Glow Girl" grant program on Galentine's Day, Feb. 13, 2021. The grant echoes Eat Me Guilt Free CEO Cristie Besu's commitment to empower girl bosses just like herself — after all, the Miami-based Cuban-American businesswoman created a bustling baked goods brand which allows customers to satisfy their sugar and bread cravings minus the guilt. That's right, no more skipping dessert. Or bread (and tortillas), for that matter.

The "You Glow Girl" grant winner will receive $10,000 to help their business flourish; a one-year supply of Eat Me Guilt Free products to stay fueled; a Peloton bike to maintain fitness goals; and a one-year mentorship with Besu. #Goals

The 411 for the "You Glow Girl" grant is as follows: The application deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1, and can be found online at https://www.eatmeguiltfree.com/pages/youglowgirl. Next, 10 finalists will be selected and announced on Friday, Aug 6. The finalists will submit videos and participate in virtual interviews with Besu and key members of the Eat Me Guilt Free team from Aug. 18-20. The grant winner will be announced on Monday, Aug. 23. Hello, possibilities!

As a momprenuer, this aberrant year felt particularly fitting for Besu to give back. A registered nurse and certified sports nutritionist-turned-entrepreneur, Besu started baking Eat Me Guilt Free treats straight from her very own kitchen in 2013. Relying solely on her own personal financial savings, a heaping of hustle and loyal clients, Besu's guilt-free and protein-packed bread, brownies, cookies and tortilla wraps are now available for purchase at more than 3,000 independent retailers nationwide and in GNC, all locations of The Vitamin Shoppe, as well as through EatMeGuiltFree.com and Amazon.com. Talk about grit.

But it wasn't always easy. Besu made significant sacrifices to launch her brand, and the business owner and mother of three has firsthand experience of the hardships and barriers limiting women entrepreneurs from succeeding. And this is precisely where the "You Glow Girl" grant comes swooping in.

"We fully believe in supporting women entrepreneurs, so we started the 'You Glow Girl' grant to pay it forward to women entrepreneurs ready to live out their business dreams," Besu said. "We're asking that women indulge in their business dreams through Eat Me Guilt Free's inaugural women entrepreneur grant, and we hope to help a lucky winner propel her vision forward through this initiative."

Eat Me Guilt Free now boasts a team of highly skilled artisan bakers, and the product line's baked goods offer a protein-packed, low-carbohydrate ratio, making them a healthier alternative to traditional snacks. Eat Me Guilt Free is always innovating its product line and will be baking more favorites in 2021. The brand never sacrifices taste or texture when creating original recipes — and fills a gap in the market with its health-conscious alternatives to sweets that fitness/wellness enthusiasts can feel good about putting into their bodies.

And now, Besu is ready to take her feel-good ethos to one lucky businesswoman with the "You Glow Girl" grant. So, what are you waiting for? Let's glow.

For more information, or to apply for the "You Glow Girl" grant, please visit https://www.eatmeguiltfree.com/pages/youglowgirl.

About Eat Me Guilt Free

Eat Me Guilt Free was founded by Registered Nurse and Certified Sports Nutritionist Cristie Besu in Miami, FL in 2013. What began as a passion project soon turned into a small business for the Cuban-American mom-of-three, as she discovered the importance and satisfaction protein-packed and better-for-you foods provided to others. Eat Me Guilt Free, which sources ingredients primarily from Europe for higher quality food standards, offers healthy solutions for those who strive to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Besu never sacrifices taste and texture when creating original recipes, hand-crafted by artisan bakers in small batches in order to ensure optimal freshness. The brand also uses Modified Atmosphere Packaging in select products to exclude unnecessary preservatives. Eat Me Guilt Free's product line of bread, brownies, snacks and tortilla wraps offers an unprecedented protein-to-carbohydrate ratio, making them a high-protein, low-carb alternative to traditional snacks and foods. Eat Me Guilt Free fills a gap in the market for an alternative to sweets that people can feel good about putting into their bodies. Available on https://www.eatmeguiltfree.com/ , Amazon , The Vitamin Shoppe and GNC, Eat Me Guilt Free also offers an exclusive subscription. Eat Me Guilt Free is recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

For more information, please visit https://www.eatmeguiltfree.com/ , www.instagram.com/eatmeguiltfree , www.facebook.com/eatmeguiltfree , or www.twitter.com/EatMe_GuiltFree .

