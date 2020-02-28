Take a Break in the Big Easy: United Airlines Debuts New Club Location in New Orleans

"Our expansion into New Orleans showcases United's commitment to transforming the customer experience across all touch points and complements the beautiful new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport," said Alexander Dorow, United's managing director of premium services. "It's a fresh location for us to begin our evolution to become more local and reach new audiences."

Menu highlights in the new club location include inventive twists on regional favorites such as muffuletta sliders with pimento cheese, gumbo and rice, Cajun pepper dip and Creole egg salad. The drink selection includes local staples like Abita Amber beer and Southern Comfort, along with a variety of beer, wine and cocktail options.

The New Orleans United Club features 95 seats, with a variety of seating areas for productivity, privacy and dining. For customers looking to stay connected, the club offers complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and many power outlets and USB ports.

The New Orleans United Club location is the first United Club to open this year and is part of United's ongoing commitment to renovate and introduce new United Club locations throughout its network. The company is also working on brand-new United Club locations at Newark Liberty International Airport – to open in 2021 – and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which will open later this year. Construction will also begin on a brand-new and larger United Club location at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Additionally, this summer, United will unveil its United Polaris lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport – the sixth location in the United Polaris lounge network. For more information on United Club locations, visit united.com/unitedclub.

United continues to strengthen its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently:

Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire

Committed $40 million toward a new investment initiative focused on accelerating the development of sustainable aviation fuels and other decarbonization technologies

Established Miles on a Mission, a first-of-its-kind crowdsourcing platform which gives customers a simple way to donate miles to non-profit organizations and charities in need of air travel

Launched ConnectionSaver, a digital tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights

Instituted PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members

Gave Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights

Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft

