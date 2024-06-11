Take A Revolutionary American Road Trip This Summer with Monumental Myths

EVANSTON, Ill., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinley Pictures' and OIA Productions' remastered and updated version of their co-production documentary, Monumental Myths , is now streaming.

Travel across the country with filmmaker Tom Trinley in a 1965 Airstream trailer as he tells the other side of the story at some of our nation's best-known sites. Supported by historians James Loewen, Howard Zinn and Secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie Bunch, the film gives voice to those whose perspectives would not otherwise be heard and provides a clearer picture of America's past and its influence on the present.

"At times eye-opening and always interesting, Trinley brings an infectious charm to the proceedings. Think of Trinley as Guy Fieri. Instead of trying to find the best chili dogs and burgers across the country, he instead is searching for deep American truths."

—Video Librarian

Monuments—from the Latin monere, to remind—are made larger-than-life of long-lasting materials such as granite and bronze for a reason: to literally write a one-sided version of an event in stone so future generations don't change the narrative. To Trinley, this seemed to be a contradiction to a country whose democracy depends on the free speech of multiple viewpoints.

Filming of Monumental Myths began September 11, 2001 and continued for eight years. Since the film's initial release in 2009, the themes of historical censorship and deeply rooted myths and biases remain relevant. As a way to keep the conversation going, in 2023, Trinley spent over 1,000 hours editing 90,000 frames of video, enhancing the resolution, and replacing over 150 archival images to bring the film up to current HD standards and re-released the film.

"The late historian, Howard Zinn, summed up the film's theme in the opening montage," Trinley said. "The first puncture of myth, in people's minds, is the beginning of a journey for truth."

The film was inspired by best-selling books Lies Across America by James Loewen and A People's History of the United States by Howard Zinn.

Trinley Pictures is an independent producer of documentary and narrative films. Its Emmy-nominated environmental history series, Notes from the Field, aired for three seasons on public television stations nationally and its screenplay, Birds of a Feather, has received several film festival laurels.

OIA Productions is an independent production company financing and producing documentary films and publishing novels of historical significance. Its film catalog includes The Farnsworth House and The Art Detectives. Published books include The Art of Spies (2020) and The Art of Spies: Prodigal Son (2022).

