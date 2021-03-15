Take A Stand For Healthy Community Water With Philippe Cousteau, Jr., Xylem Watermark And The 2021 Earthecho Water Challenge!

"Daily life as we know it depends on access to healthy, dependable sources of water," said Philippe Cousteau, Jr., founder of EarthEcho International Tweet this

"Daily life as we know it depends on access to healthy, dependable sources of water," said Philippe Cousteau, Jr., founder of EarthEcho International. "Taking simple steps to protect local waterways is an investment in the health of any community. The EarthEcho Water Challenge provides information and tools to help anyone understand, respect and preserve our most important natural resource."

The EarthEcho Water Challenge runs annually from March 22 through December 31 and is comprised of three easy steps:

Test – It all begins by understanding the state of water quality in your community. Get started by purchasing a simple test kit at www.monitorwater.org;

Test – It all begins by understanding the state of water quality in your community. Get started by purchasing a simple test kit at www.monitorwater.org;

Protect – Armed with knowledge about local water resources, use the information and tools available at www.monitorwater.org to protect local water resources every day.

EarthEcho Water Challenge sponsor Xylem, a leading global water technology company, believes that understanding the world's water supply, its impact on local communities and inspiring a commitment for change is important at every age.

"The actions that we take now to preserve our waterways and increase access to water will leave lasting impacts for generations to come," said Austin Alexander, vice president of sustainability and corporate social responsibility at Xylem. "By ensuring that young people are brought into these conversations and provided with the proper tools to enact change from an early age, we can build more resilient communities. As we persist against the challenges of a global pandemic, we are glad this work can continue and create additional pathways for resiliency."

World Water Week Student Forum

The 2021 EarthEcho Water Challenge kicks off on March 22 with a week-long series of student forums where classrooms learn about water monitoring, local protection and water industry careers, among other topics. Students will converse with peers and share their own experiences taking action to implement change in their communities. Students will also have the opportunity to connect with experts from Xylem Inc., Love A Sea Turtle, National Aquarium, Smartfin, OCEARCH and Hugo Neu Corporation. Registration is open to teachers and organizations working directly with youth. Visit www.monitorwater.org to learn more.

EarthEcho Water Challenge Ambassadors

World Water Day 2021 also marks the continuation of the EarthEcho Water Challenge Ambassadors program. Young environmental enthusiasts ages 14-22 are invited to apply for the program beginning April 1. Coordinated by EarthEcho International's Youth Leadership Council (YLC), the Water Challenge Ambassadors will increase knowledge of local water resources throughout their communities by leading citizens through water quality monitoring events and water restoration and conservation programs. To learn more about this year's Water Challenge Ambassadors, visit http://monitorwater.org/ambassadors.

Partners

Water Challenge partners around the country are holding water monitoring and conservation activities as part of this year's events. 2021 partners include Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Denver Public Works, EarthX and the Loggerhead Marine Life Center, Love a Sea Turtle, Luanda International School, Ocean Protection Advocacy for Kids, Oregon State University and Surfrider Foundation Student Club.

For more information, visit www.monitorwater.org, follow us on social media, and join the conversation with hashtag #MonitorWater:

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Xylem Watermark

Xylem Watermark, the Company's corporate citizenship program, was initiated in 2008, with a focus on protecting and providing safe water resources around the world and also educating people on water-related issues. The global initiative, which encompasses employee and stakeholder engagement, provides access to clean drinking water and sanitation, and humanitarian emergency response to help communities become more water-secure and sustainable. Learn more at xylem.com/watermark.

SOURCE EarthEcho International

