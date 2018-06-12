Take a Step into Virtual Reality: Cybershoes GmbH Launches Cybershoes®, a VR Accessory that Literally Lets You Walk into Your Favorite VR Games, at Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 12-14, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual reality enthusiasts can step into new worlds like never before with the introduction of Cybershoes®, (https://www.cybershoes.io/ ), an affordable, innovative VR accessory that is worn on your feet, and allows you to literally walk, run or flee through virtual reality, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo on June 12-14, 2018. (Booth #2355)

Virtual reality enthusiasts can step into new worlds like never before with the introduction of Cybershoes®, (https://www.cybershoes.io/ ), an affordable, innovative VR accessory that is worn on your feet, and allows you to literally walk, run or flee through virtual reality, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo on June 12-14, 2018. (Booth #2355) The Cybershoes are strapped directly onto your feet, and as you are seated in a swivel bar stool, to provide a unique VR journey. The Cybershoes are compatible with any VR game, and function with SteamVR, the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift or Windows Mixed Reality. With the Cybershoes at your feet, all of your moments are controlled by your own physical movement, so you can feel like you're exploring ancient dwarven ruins or fleeing from a grasping horde of the undead.

"VR is an endless space, but you cannot walk in it," said Michael Bieglmayer, inventor and CEO of Cybershoes GmbH. "The Cybershoes are the solution to that problem, as they allow you to walk in virtual reality, and enhance your immersive experience by letting players control their gameplay through natural movement, and it can be used by anyone with a VR system and a swivel bar stool."



Cybershoes benefits and features include:

Affordability -- The Cybershoes are highly affordable to anyone who already owns their own VR setup.

-- The Cybershoes are highly affordable to anyone who already owns their own VR setup. Easy Setup – The calibration and linking to your VR rig is incredibly simple and getting ready to play is as easy as sitting in your favorite swivel bar stool and strapping on the Cybershoes to your feet.

– The calibration and linking to your VR rig is incredibly simple and getting ready to play is as easy as sitting in your favorite swivel bar stool and strapping on the Cybershoes to your feet. Advanced Immersion Through Natural Movement – The Cybershoes are able to immerse players in the experience by letting them control their in-game movement by actually walking in place.

The Cybershoes are able to immerse players in the experience by letting them control their in-game movement by actually walking in place. The Apex of Usability and Low Price – The Cybershoes offers a VR movement product in term of accessibility and price that is not matched in the industry. Most VR movement accessories are extraordinarily expensive, as well as have enormous space and power requirements and professional installation and setup, well beyond the average consumers' means.

– The Cybershoes offers a VR movement product in term of accessibility and price that is not matched in the industry. Most VR movement accessories are extraordinarily expensive, as well as have enormous space and power requirements and professional installation and setup, well beyond the average consumers' means. More Uses Beyond Gaming -- The Cybershoes benefits go beyond gaming as it can be employed in training and planning for industrial facilities, physical rehab programs for the elderly, and architecture and construction previews.

-- The Cybershoes benefits go beyond gaming as it can be employed in training and planning for industrial facilities, physical rehab programs for the elderly, and architecture and construction previews. Thoroughly Tested -- The Cybershoes has already undergone testing with more than 2,000 individual users.

-- The Cybershoes has already undergone testing with more than 2,000 individual users. Directional tracking is inside device – Has small footprint.

Has small footprint. Tracking is analog technology – Accuracy high, small steps, fast steps.

Accuracy high, small steps, fast steps. Sole of Cybershoes - The sole of the Cybershoehas been developed in a special way that people can perform a walking movement while being half-way seated.

- The sole of the Cybershoehas been developed in a special way that people can perform a walking movement while being half-way seated. Fitness Gaming – Offers balance through providing less stress and fitness as you play.

You can check out the company's YouTube video, ( https://youtu.be/zjKUV4M72Rk ), to see the Cybershoes in action. Cybershoes GmbH is also launching a Kickstarter campaign to bring its products to market after E3.

ABOUT Cybershoes GmbH

Cybershoes GmbH, (https://www.cybershoes.io/), is introducing its first product, Cybershoes, that seeks to immerse VR enthusiasts like no other product. Cybershoes GmbH is staffed by VR industry veterans, artists, mechanists, programmers, virtual designers and business professionals.

