Take a Vacation from Shopping: KIDPIK Delivers Cool Summer Style to Your Door

Introducing Expanded Subscription Box Offerings and New Summer 2022 Collection

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("KIDPIK" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of its new Summer 2022 collection and expanded subscription box offerings. With warm weather nearly upon us and vacation plans top of mind, parents can subscribe for recurring boxes of curated kids' fashion packed with versatile and sunny summer outfits.

Cool Summer Outfits Delivered

KIDPIK Summer 2022 Collection KIDPIK 12-Piece Boys' Clothing Subscription Box

Spend more time poolside and less time at the store. With KIDPIK's service, customers receive stylish and comfortable, head-to-toe outfits, including shoes, styled by experts, and delivered on their preferred schedule. Explore the latest summer trends from home with KIDPIK's new collection featuring trendy combinations and easy-to-wear, lightweight fashion. Make the most of the short but sweet season with trending ombre looks, vibrant tropical prints, floral sundresses, Americana-inspired fashion, and the latest in swimwear, active and more, available in sizes 2-16. Each clothing box offers free shipping, returns, and exchanges, and members have 7-days to try-on their new items and decide what they want to keep. "With KIDPIK, it's not only about providing outfits that parents don't have to worry about styling and pairing together—it's about the exciting experience. Members can treat their kids to a fun surprise every month or season and unbox together at home, rather than spending a stressful day shopping. Our stylists curate unique outfits kids will make summer memories in, while parents spend more time enjoying those precious moments," said Ezra Dabah, KIDPIK's CEO.

New and Noteworthy: Introducing the 12-Piece Box

KIDPIK's new 12-piece fashion box is a perfect solution for a kid's growth spurt when instant new outfits are required! Featuring even more coordinated fashion, the new 12-piece box includes 12 personalized fashion items that create 5-6 mix-and-match outfits. KIDPIK brings the store to you with many options to try on in the comfort of your home. As always, members enjoy a 30% discount when they choose to keep the entire box. Each item is just $15 on average when the keep-all discount is applied.

Style Curated for Fun in the Sun!

KIDPIK's most-loved vacation and camp boxes are back and ready to beat the heat in style. Shoppers can browse a variety of pre-styled fashion boxes, packed with complete outfits made for summer adventures, and choose the box that's right for their little one. With no subscription required, the vacation and camp boxes are a great purchase to make before a family getaway or to pack for summer camp. Available for customers who want to enjoy a one-time box, or for members to add on to their subscription.

Enjoy more family time and relaxation this summer and let KIDPIK's stylists do the shopping. Visit www.kidpik.com to subscribe, and shop.kidpik.com to shop outfits and items with no subscription required.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ:PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

