Take Action for Children with Disabilities

News provided by

Education Cannot Wait

03 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Statement by Education Cannot Wait Executive Director Yasmine Sherif

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children with disabilities have an undisputed right to an inclusive quality education. We will never achieve true equality – nor the overarching goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – if they are left behind.

Continue Reading
The theme of the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is: "United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities".
The theme of the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is: "United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities".

While we are taking important strides in reaching these girls and boys with the opportunity and hope that a quality education provides, we must take action by providing more financial resources, more inclusive policies and more access to learning for children and adolescents living with disabilities – especially for those impacted by crises.

For far too long, these girls and boys have remained in the shadows, despite approximately one in six of us experiencing a significant disability. Children and adolescents with disabilities suffer extreme hardship in violent conflict and climate crises, in refugee camps and displacement centres. They are more vulnerable than the majority of the world's children.

Compared to children without disabilities, children with disabilities are: 49% more likely to have never attended school; 47% more likely to be out of primary school; 42% less likely to have foundational reading and numeracy skills; and 33% more likely to be out of lower secondary school, according to UNICEF.

Children with disabilities are not just disproportionally excluded from school and denied their right to a quality education, but they are also often denied equitable opportunities to make economic and social contributions to their communities.

Building on commitments made at the 'Transforming Education Summit Call to Action on Disability Inclusive Education' and the 'Global Disability Summit 2022', Education Cannot Wait (ECW) takes concrete action to ensure inclusive, accessible education for all.

Guided by our Policy and Accountability Framework on Disability Inclusion, ECW ensures that at least 5% of our funding goes to support the equitable access, participation and achievement of persons with disabilities. We have high standards to systematically improve results for children with disabilities.

And we apply a twin-track approach to simultaneously mainstream disability inclusion and use targeted interventions across our funding windows to support their inclusion. ECW investments have already reached over 100,000 children and adolescents with disabilities.

In 2022 alone, our funding provided 65,000 children with disabilities access to essential learning and support materials, as well as devices such as hearing aids, glasses, Braille typewriters, sign language interpretation, long canes, wheelchairs and materials printed in large font. Because inclusion starts in the classroom, we have supported over 14,000 teachers with inclusive education training.

In Colombia, this means refugee girls with disabilities like Sammy are able to go to school, in South Sudan, this means a wheelchair for Achol Mary, and in Syria, this means a chance for girls like Kawthar, who has stunted growth, to go to school for the first time.  

The road of inclusion and equity is a process, not a destination. As we commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, join us in calling on public and private sector donors to make financial commitments to ensure no child is left behind.  

With an additional US$1.5 billion in funding, ECW will be able to significantly scale-up our life-saving and sustainable multi-year investments in education. With financial resources, we can and will deliver on our promise of reaching more children with disabilities like Sammy, Achol Mary and Kawthar. They deserve no less.

SOURCE Education Cannot Wait

Also from this source

Right Here, Right Now: Education Cannot Wait Issues US$150 Million Appeal to Scale Up Work in Response to the Climate Crisis

Right Here, Right Now: Education Cannot Wait Issues US$150 Million Appeal to Scale Up Work in Response to the Climate Crisis

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) issued today an urgent appeal for US$150 million in new funding to respond to the climate crisis. Released in advance of...
A Dream Reborn: Education Cannot Wait Supports Community-Based Education Classes for Rohingya Children in Bangladesh

A Dream Reborn: Education Cannot Wait Supports Community-Based Education Classes for Rohingya Children in Bangladesh

Kutupalong is the world's largest refugee camp, 13 square kilometers of temporary shelters – some made of wood and cane, most with tarps – set within ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.