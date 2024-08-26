TAKE AIM TECHNOLOGIES SUPPORTS THE MIDWAYUSA FOUNDATION TO BENEFIT YOUTH SHOOTING SPORTS

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Take Aim Technologies (Take Aim) brings high tech to clay sports shooting. Thousands of youth shooting programs, including a team in your small town and national organizations, rely on their MidwayUSA Foundation endowment funds. Annual cash grants from those endowments assist with purchasing ammo, targets, entry fees, and safety equipment, plus additional expenses critical in running each program. As the endowment grows, the cash grant grows. Much like teams and organizations rely on their endowment, MidwayUSA Foundation relies on industry sponsors to assist in offsetting costs, allowing more dollars to benefit endowments. Take Aim steps up big by supporting the product grant program with donations of their ShotTracker instructional tool.

Take Aim is proud to be a sponsor of MidwayUSA Foundation's upcoming Day of Clays Iowa on September 7, 2024 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Day of Clays is a 100-target sporting clays fundraiser for all ages and skill levels that allows registrants to choose the youth shooting program that will benefit from their registration. Every squad or shooter registration is a tax-deductible donation to an endowment that is matched by MidwayUSA Foundation. Registration is now open and squads or single shooters can register at https://www.midwayusafoundation.org/docia.

Take Aim Technologies, the creator of the patented SmartShot® Software Technology, has a passion for helping clay target shooters improve their shooting performance. This software technology is at the heart of a product line of instructional shooting tools which includes ShotTracker, the ClayTracker Pro app, and the ClayTracker Cloud portal. This product suite focuses on helping clay target shooters put the center of their shot pattern onto the center of the clay target on every shot.

The ShotTracker mounts to the barrel of your shotgun and provides immediate feedback via the ClayTracker Pro app on shot pattern placement, range to the clay, probability of breakage and many other shot details. The ClayTracker Cloud portal enables coaches and shooters to review the ShotTracker data including Panoramic Videos, Shot Results, and Shot Details from any Internet-connected computer or tablet.

"We are thrilled to partner with the MidwayUSA Foundation by donating ShotTracker Kits to help support youth shotgun shooting sports," said Jim Pautler, CTO and Co-founder of Take Aim. "MidwayUSA Foundation is one of the most effective organizations at funding and promoting youth shooting sports. We are delighted that our ShotTracker Kits will be used to help youth teams raise more money for their endowments and equally excited to be able to offer these instructional tools to youth teams and their coaches."

About Take Aim- Take Aim brings technology to the shotgun shooting sports via instructional products and tools including the ShotTracker and ClayTracker applications. These tools help youth shooters gain additional shooting prowess and enable coaches to identify areas of to work on and track a shooter's improvement. Take Aim is a Texas based company with all manufacturing operations in the U.S.A. To find out more about Take Aim visit our website www.TakeAimTech.com or call 469-489-1999.

The MidwayUSA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity working to sustain and grow youth shooting sports by providing long-term funding to youth shooting teams. Every donation made is tax-deductible and allows the Foundation to assist in expanding and enhancing the leadership skills, confidence, and discipline of today's youth through shooting sports activities. The Foundation supports all shooting disciplines. For more information about how the MidwayUSA Foundation is changing the future of youth shooting sports, please visit midwayusafoundation.org or call 1-877-375-4570.

SOURCE Take Aim Technologies