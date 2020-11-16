Take Amtrak to Visit the City of Brotherly Love

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Book a Philadelphia escape now and get 50% off your Amtrak tickets. Amtrak and VISIT PHILADELPHIA® are partnering to help travelers relax, play and reconnect now and throughout the winter months for travel to Philly at a reduced price from several cities in the Northeast including New York, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Boston and New Haven.

"We know this has been an exceptionally challenging year and people are looking for ways to travel and visit friends and loved ones safely," said Roger Harris, Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. "The Philly Fare opportunity will also allow customers the chance to visit iconic Philadelphia sites and lower fares mean visitors can use the money they save for a visit to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, ice skating at Dilworth Park or to discover the best cheesesteak in town!"

Discounted tickets are available now for a limited time through Wednesday, Nov. 25 and are valid for travel now through March 31, 2021. The sale is valid for travel on Acela and Northeast Regional trains for travel in Coach and Acela Business Class.

"I'm proud that Amtrak has chosen Philadelphia to be its first Featured Destination," said Jeff Guaracino, VISIT PHILADELPHIA's President & CEO. "Traveling by Amtrak train is a great part of the travel experience. It's easy, convenient and now, it's more affordable than ever for people to experience Philadelphia's iconic history, James Beard Award-winning restaurants, cool museums, craft breweries, holiday traditions and so much more."

Sample sale fares include:

City Pairs Acela Northeast Regional New York – Philadelphia $50 $28 Washington, D.C. - Philadelphia $50 $28 Baltimore & BWI – Philadelphia $39 $22 Boston - Philadelphia $65 $35 New Haven - Philadelphia $47 $27

Amtrak is leading the way by setting a new standard of travel with enhanced safety and cleaning measures. In an effort to simplify and safeguard the travel experience, several cleaning, contact-free and convenience measures have been implemented into every part of the customer journey, including:

Face Coverings: For your well-being and ours, Amtrak requires that all customers and employees wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose while onboard and in stations.

For your well-being and ours, Amtrak requires that all customers and employees wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose while onboard and in stations. Enhanced cleaning: Amtrak has enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols at stations and onboard our trains.

Amtrak has enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols at stations and onboard our trains. Limiting bookings: We are limiting bookings on most trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Individuals traveling alone may use the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members will easily find seats together.

We are limiting bookings on most trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Individuals traveling alone may use the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members will easily find seats together. Air Quality: All trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.

All trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes. Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high traffic areas. In addition, protective plastic barriers have been installed at customer counters at our busiest stations.

This offer is available on Amtrak.com and the Amtrak app. Discount Code V642 is required. The offer is subject to availability and an advanced reservation of at least one day is required. Blackout dates are Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

