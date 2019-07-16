Take Audiobooks on the Road with Libby and Apple CarPlay

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling in the car during summer vacations or rush hour can be tedious, but now drivers can enjoy listening to audiobooks more easily and safely than ever – and for free. Libby , the award-winning one-tap reading app available from 90 percent of public libraries in North America, is now compatible with Apple® CarPlay. This feature allows iPhone® users with a valid library card to quickly access and control audiobooks through their vehicle's dashboard display and listen through the sound system. The Libby app, which is also compatible with Android Auto™, was created by Rakuten OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide.

"Our partners and readers have long requested this feature, so we're excited to offer it, especially at the height of summer travel," said Shannon Lichty, OverDrive Vice President of Partner Services.

CarPlay allows library patrons to select and navigate audiobooks with large, intuitive controls on the vehicle's display rather than on the phone. Libby features on CarPlay also include skipping ahead or back, changing the playback speed and pausing. It is supported by every major automobile manufacturer and is compatible on iPhone 5 or newer running iOS 7.1 or newer.

Named one of PCMag's Best Free Software of 2019 and one of TIME's Best Apps of 2018 , Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the popular digital collections of libraries on nearly any device. Readers may browse the library's digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. Once an audiobook is borrowed and on Libby's shelf, drivers can then access and control the title through CarPlay.

Libby is compatible with all major computers and devices, including iPhone, iPad®, Android™ and Windows®. With Libby, readers can also "send to Kindle®" devices and apps [US only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

Get started today by downloading Libby from the Apple®, Android™ and Windows® app stores. Once installed, Libby helps users find their local public library and begin borrowing ebooks and audiobooks immediately.

About Rakuten OverDrive

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. Named one of PCMag's Best Free Software of 2019 and one of TIME's Best Apps of 2018, the award-winning Libby is the "one-tap reading app" for libraries. We are dedicated to "a world enlightened by reading" by delivering the industry's largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media to a growing network of 43,000 libraries and schools in 76 countries. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.com

